Intern programmes

Every year, we look for students to join our exciting one-year internship programme. Located in Madrid at the most sustainable office in Spain, an internship with bp provides an exceptional experience with world-class leaders, involves you in international business projects and teaches you about our flexible and agile methodology.

What we offer

Flexible working model: we work in a hybrid model by being 60% at the office and 40% working from home.

Training support/development: we provide a master course of business administration during the year.

Remuneration: 1.100 euros/monthly

We offer projects from an international perspective. This is not just about an internship, is about being part of a project to get the best experience in your career. There are 10 internships to deliver variety of projects within our customer and products business and/or supporting the strategy with our head of country in Spain: