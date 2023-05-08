Intern programmes

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Every year, we look for students to join our exciting one-year internship programme. Located in Madrid at the most sustainable office in Spain, an internship with bp provides an exceptional experience with world-class leaders, involves you in international business projects and teaches you about our flexible and agile methodology.
Flexible working model: we work in a hybrid model by being 60% at the office and 40% working from home.
Training support/development: we provide a master course of business administration during the year.
Remuneration: 1.100 euros/monthly
We offer projects from an international perspective. This is not just about an internship, is about being part of a project to get the best experience in your career. There are 10 internships to deliver variety of projects within our customer and products business and/or supporting the strategy with our head of country in Spain:
The programme is managed by a senior mentor for each student during the entire internship and who will guide your experience at bp by:
To achieve our goal of reimagining energy, we need the brightest talent around. We believe that new generations are key in the energy transition and this programme provides the resources and experience needed for the coming future at the beginning of your professional career. You could find yourself participating in international projects within the renewable energy sources, guiding our strategic planning, or negotiating large scale supply chain deals.
