Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. Spain
  6. Intern programmes

Intern programmes

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

Our internship programme is a chance to start learning and growing with us as you work on some of the most exciting and technically challenging projects our industry has to offer
On this page
Search and apply
bp in Spain
What we offer
Who we're looking for
Application process
Tips and advice
Why join us?

Search and apply

bp in Spain

Help us reimagine energy and reach our net zero goals by 2050 

 

Every year, we look for students to join our exciting one-year internship programme. Located in Madrid at the most sustainable office in Spain, an internship with bp provides an exceptional experience with world-class leaders, involves you in international business projects and teaches you about our flexible and agile methodology.

What we offer

 

Flexible working model: we work in a hybrid model by being 60% at the office and 40% working from home

 

Training support/development: we provide a master course of business administration during the year. 

 

Remuneration: 1.100 euros/monthly 

 

We offer projects from an international perspective. This is not just about an internship, is about being part of a project to get the best experience in your career. There are 10 internships to deliver variety of projects within our customer and products business and/or supporting the strategy with our head of country in Spain: 

Customer & Products

Fuels Supply & Midstream
Fuels Supply & Midstream: you will be part the interface with Products & Operations and Trading & Shipping to optimize to deliver the value across the integrated fuels value chains, along with growth in biofuels. This team manage the supply and commercial optimization of the bp refineries. This project will boost your analytics support with the Spain FQD Implementation and the analysis of Bio tool as well as will boost commercial, operations and optimization skills.
Aviation
Aviation: you will participate within a business that is responsible for the strategy development and operation of the aviation business globally, both Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C). The internship will enhance your analytical mindset and will work closely with the Account Managers that connects with companies that are our global customers. 
Pulse
Pulse: you will be part of a team that scale up next gen solutions in electrification, end to end fleet management, mobility services and hydrogen into transport along with identifying carbon management programs across customers & products. This role will boost your Electric Vehicles knowledge from marketing, commercial and analytical skills. 
Mobility & Convenience
Mobility & Convenience: you will be part of a team that works in offers quality, petroleum-based products like gasoline and diesel and more sustainable solutions including fast charging and ultra-fast charging electrification services. This internship will introduce the convenience operational model experience and will provide a strong analytical skills to understand the margin pool. 
Castrol
Castrol: you will be part of a team that develop, manufacture, distribute and market lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases, metal-working fluids and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, industrial, shipping, and oil exploration and production sectors across the globe. This internship will provide commercial, operational skills and technical knowledge of the product. 

Strategy / External Affairs

Project Management JV negotiations
Project Management JV negotiations: you will be part of a project that will provide a single ‘face’ and a joined-up approach to managing key political, business, community and country stakeholders – working closely with other bp entities. 
Project Management of JV
Project Management of JV: you will be part of the strategic part of the organization and will allow you to understand how to drive excellence and consistency in how bp establishes and manages all of our non-operated joint ventures.

How is it managed?

The programme is managed by a senior mentor for each student during the entire internship and who will guide your experience at bp by:

  • Dynamic goals setting
  • Regular reviews and feedbacks to provide feedback and continuous development
  • Final project presentation 

Who we are looking for

Smiling student in conversation
  • A Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Law, International Relations, Psychology and/or Engineering 
  • English level minimum C1
  • Other languages desirable
  • Passion, attitude, and open mindset to reinvent energy

Application process

View our application process so that you know what to expect at each step

Application process pdf / 336 KB

Why join us?

To achieve our goal of reimagining energy, we need the brightest talent around. We believe that new generations are key in the energy transition and this programme provides the resources and experience needed for the coming future at the beginning of your professional career. You could find yourself participating in international projects within the renewable energy sources, guiding our strategic planning, or negotiating large scale supply chain deals.

Tips and advice

Our people

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
Application process

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

bp in Spain

Learn more about our operations in Spain

bp in Portugal

Learn more about our operations in Portugal

Working in Spain

Learn more about professional opportunities in Spain