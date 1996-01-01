Graduate programmes

Every year we look for students to join our exciting commercial graduate programme to live from day one exceptional experience and the freedom to choose your path by being part of international business projects and working alongside world-class leaders. You will be able to improve your knowledge, growing your skills throughout a flexible and agile methodology.
Over the course of the programme, you will complete rotations across a variety of international businesses in a mixture of customer facing, operational and analytical roles, in areas such as sales and marketing, supply, logistics,strategy and trading & shipping.
No matter your role, you’ll receive the training, support, and mentorship to build a rewarding and long-term career with bp. Over the course of the programme, you will complete rotations across a variety of businesses in a mixture of customer facing, operational and analytical roles.
An internship is not only a great opportunity for you to apply the knowledge you have gained from your studies, but it can also help you to secure a job once you graduate