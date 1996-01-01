Site traffic information and cookies

Graduate programmes

Joining the challenge programme in Spain, you’ll enjoy real responsibility from day one and the freedom to choose your path
Every year we look for students to join our exciting commercial graduate programme to live from day one exceptional experience and the freedom to choose your path by being part of international business projects and working alongside world-class leaders. You will be able to improve your knowledge, growing your skills throughout a flexible and agile methodology. 

Commercial
Woman and man looking at a bottle of orange juice

By joining this programme, you will experience: 

  • A structured, rotational programme of 3 years. 
  • 2 to 3 different rotations designed to give you exposure to multiple disciplines, helping build your technological understanding and specific career skills. 
  • Hands-on experience, exposure to real environments and technologies from the beginning. 
  • Structured learning supplemented by support from mentors, coaching and assessment. 
  • Access to a buddy and senior director mentoring. 
  • Opportunity to work alongside industry specialists. 
  • International networking opportunities. For instance, you can be sponsored to participate in One Young World, the global forum for young leaders. 
  • A positive cultural organization with outstanding diversity equity & inclusion. 

 

Over the course of the programme, you will complete rotations across a variety of international businesses in a mixture of customer facing, operational and analytical roles, in areas such as sales and marketing, supply, logistics,strategy and trading & shipping. 

Apply now for our commercial graduate programme

Rewards and benefits

 

  • Competitive salary, bonus and ad-hoc reward scheme to recognize your performance 
  • Hybrid flexible working policies 
  • Physiotherapist and nutritionist, along a wide range of resources and initiatives designed with your health and wellbeing in mind 
  • Lunch allowance and flexible benefits 
  • Education assistance 
  • Medical insurance 
  • Pension and shares plan 

Requirements

 

  • Strong academic background, preferably business-related studies or engineering studies 
  • 0 to 2 years of previous work experience  
  • Full professional competency in English and Spanish  
  • Willingness to be temporarily relocated at other locations if applicable (UK and/or Europe) 
Engineering
Young woman engineer looking out over plant wearing protective gear

By joining this programme, you will experience: 

  • A rotational programme across several businesses and areas.
  • The programme is expected to last 3 years. Performance and motivation will be assessed periodically to identify rotations, define development plans and confirm the length of the programme.
  • 2 to 3 different rotations designed to give you exposure to multiple disciplines, helping build your technological understanding and specific career skills.
  • Hands-on experience, exposure to real environments and technologies from the beginning.
  • Structured learning supplemented by support from mentors, coaching and assessment.
  • Access to a buddy and senior director mentoring.
  • Opportunity to work alongside industry specialists.
  • International networking opportunities. For instance, you can be sponsored to participate in One Young World, the global forum for young leaders.
  • A positive cultural organization with outstanding diversity equity & inclusion.

 

No matter your role, you’ll receive the training, support, and mentorship to build a rewarding and long-term career with bp. Over the course of the programme, you will complete rotations across a variety of businesses in a mixture of customer facing,  operational and analytical roles. 

 

What kind of roles are available?

 

  • Process engineering
  • Maintenance and reliability
  • Production planning
  • Refinery optimization
  • Operations and production
  • Health and Safety
  • Environmental and net zero
Apply now for our engineering graduate programme

Rewards and benefits

 

  •  Competitive salary, bonus and ad-hoc reward scheme to recognize your performance.
  • Hybrid working model and strong work-life balance culture.
  • Physiotherapist and nutritionist, along a wide range of resources and initiatives designed with your health and wellbeing in mind.
  • Canteen at the plant
  • Education assistance
  • Medical insurance
  • Pension and shares plan

Requirements

 

  • Strong academic background, preferably industrial related studies.
  • Notable previous work experience (at least 2 years). We offer a permanent contract. This programme is not part of our internship scheme - if you’re interested in internships, please visit our intern programmes page.
  • Full professional competency in English and Spanish.
  • Willingness to be temporarily relocated at Spain domestic level.

View our informational brochure so that you know what to expect at each step

Informational brochure pdf / 4.7 MB

Our people

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
Application process

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
