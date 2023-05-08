Graduate programmes



We operate in a total of 15 Brazilian states, exploring and producing oil, natural gas, biofuels, lubricants and marine fuel, with 19 exploration and production locations, both on land and at sea, plus three biofuels plants and a lubricants plant. All of this is made possible by our diverse team of experts, around 6,000 employees strong and extensive facilities. It also means we’re able to deliver projects that make a real impact on the future of energy – like our agricultural work looking into ethanol production.

Lifestyle

São Paulo is one of the world’s most populated cities and is Brazil’s financial centre. Our employees get to enjoy a city rich in fine architecture, cultural institutions and famous sights, and nightlife like no other.

Rio de Janeiro is a huge seaside city, famous for its Copacabana and Ipanema beaches, 38m Christ the Redeemer statue and fascination with football. Its tropical climate makes it a haven for exotic wildlife and its numerous bars, restaurants and raucous Carnival festival mean it really is a city that never sleeps.

Each location has its own attractions and offers its own unique benefits. Offices offer subsidised canteens, company buses and agreements with local destinations like gyms and restaurants.

Social commitments

At bp, our dedication extends further than our own people. We believe we have a responsibility to invest in the development of every community in which we do business. In 2008, we became the first company to invest in Brazilian sugarcane ethanol through a joint-venture with Tropical BioEnergia. Since then we have invested more than R$2 billion in technology, expansion and optimisation of three ethanol plants for the production of biofuels from sugarcane, effectively doubling the production capacity. These plants provide jobs for more than 5,000 people in local communities nearby.