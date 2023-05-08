Site traffic information and cookies

Trainee technicians

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

Trainee technicians cover a wide range of roles at bp based on the country you are in and the type of bp business you are growing and developing your skills

Applications are now closed.

Overview

With global energy demands increasing, technicians at bp have a huge role to help shape the future of energy. You will be part of a vast global organisation that gives you real opportunities to grow and develop the career you want whilst knowing you are contributing to solving the energy challenges of tomorrow.

 

So what can we offer you as a trainee technician at bp:

  • Development: As you develop your skills within the role of a trainee technician we will look to offer you more responsibility and opportunities.
  • Challenge: bp will provide you with challenging work to make the most of your potential and progress you to the levels that feel right for you.
  • Safety: Being part of our DNA, we ensure that everyone if responsible for enforcing and enhancing our approach to safety.
  • Support: From day one you will be surrounded by teammates who look out for you and ensure that everyone is made to feel welcome.
  • Growth and progression: Recognition for achievements and flexibility to move up or into different roles allows for an environment in which everyone can achieve their potential and ambitions.

 

The role of a trainee technician is a challenging and interesting role that really makes the most of your potential. Eventually, you could be monitoring pumps, operating a plant, looking after the electrical infrastructure or maintaining instrumentation – opportunities that allow you to grow and develop a career at bp that enables variety and supports ambition.

