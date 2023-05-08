bp in Canada

Our head office is located in Calgary, Alberta the center of Canada’s oil energy industry. Our employees benefit from living and working in one of the largest cities near the Rocky Mountains. Our Calgary office contributes significantly to the area’s community-minded living, and has its own food court, fitness centre and wellness biometrics room.



We offer our employees the chance to volunteer their time and talents to a range of different community investment initiatives, including the bp sponsored energy education program, A+ for Energy.



On top of that, we encourage employees to get involved in bp Canada’s corporate culture – offering a range of networks, social groups and fundraising committees. Add to that store discounts, tickets to local events and organized company outings, at bp Canada there’s something for everyone.

