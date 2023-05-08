Site traffic information and cookies

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

Imagine the chance to accelerate your career and change the future of energy
On this page
bp in Canada
Opportunities
Tips and advice

bp in Canada

Our head office is located in Calgary, Alberta the center of Canada’s oil energy industry. Our employees benefit from living and working in one of the largest cities near the Rocky Mountains. Our Calgary office contributes significantly to the area’s community-minded living, and has its own food court, fitness centre and wellness biometrics room.

We offer our employees the chance to volunteer their time and talents to a range of different community investment initiatives, including the bp sponsored energy education program, A+ for Energy.

On top of that, we encourage employees to get involved in bp Canada’s corporate culture – offering a range of networks, social groups and fundraising committees. Add to that store discounts, tickets to local events and organized company outings, at bp Canada there’s something for everyone.

Opportunities

Search and apply for our programs

Graduate programs

Intern programs

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
14 Oct 2013 --- Woman holding digital tablet in library --- Image by © Arman Zhenikeyev/Corbis

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
