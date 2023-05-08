Overview As one of the world’s most developed commodity trading businesses, our trading & shipping arm keeps the planet’s energy moving. With an extensive portfolio and expertise in physical supply and trading and bespoke financial structures, this part of bp enables over 12,000 customers to make the most of their assets – all while offering people like you an excellent place to begin a rewarding career. Alongside a unique opportunity to act as a key integrator of multi-energy solutions across bp, trading & shipping is perfectly placed to support the company’s journey to net zero whilst delivering distinctive competitive advantage. To do this, we’ll need to be constantly pursuing commercial opportunities. Optimizing our core businesses. Looking for new revenue streams. Striving for more innovative digital and customer solutions, as well as building closer collaboration across bp and beyond. Throughout, the deep expertise and leadership of our people will be key to helping us continue to be one of the world’s leading energy traders. That’s why we’re looking for the sharpest minds and brightest talent and empowering them to progress in our inclusive and agile culture. By joining trading & shipping, you’ll have the opportunity to be a part of it all, while working with some of the most dynamic, diverse and high performing teams around.

Graduate programs Our trading & shipping program is global in nature, you’ll benefit from the same outstanding training, development and support wherever you’re based. Alongside this, the rotational structure of our program has been developed to give you choices that will challenge you in many different ways – all of which will build your confidence, expertise and experience at pace, giving you the flexibility to take your career in the direction that suits you best. The learning and education team will be on hand to ensure that you’re involved in projects and roles of significant value – giving you exposure to markets, deal making and stretch opportunities. There’s also an excellent chance that you’ll be involved in new and exciting projects, such as unexplored areas of analysis, optimization or commercial opportunity. And, whether you’re learning on the job or in the classroom, joining our trading & shipping program is the perfect springboard to a rewarding career.



Trading & shipping - development program Once hired into the graduate program your world-class learning journey will incorporate online and virtual learning with face-to-face classroom and on-the-job training giving you the behavioural and technical skills you need to build a truly outstanding career. On top of this, you’ll have a buddy and mentor assigned to you, helping you to navigate the organisation, guide your development and learn what it takes to be successful in your career. We have designed the program to enable flexibility, whereby we will discuss your development track preference during the application process and how your preference aligns with your performance in the selection process. Once you have joined bp and become part of the trading & shipping - development program we will consider changes to your development track within the first year. The decision to change tracks will be based upon your performance in your 1st year job rotation and the 1st year assessments. Please note if you enter the program under the general track, we will work with you to determine your specific track within your 1st year at bp. Rest assured that wherever you go at bp, you’ll have a supportive, collaborative team on your side.



Our trading & shipping development tracks include:

