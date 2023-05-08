Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. Canada
  6. Early engagement programs

Early engagement programs

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

Each year, bp opens our doors to a new generation of high achievers through our early engagement programs
On this page
Early engagement programs
bp trading & shipping sophomore experience

Early engagement programs

Participants in our early engagement programs will get the opportunity to hear from the brightest minds in bp and learn from their experiences as leaders in a global company, participate in interactive sessions with current graduates and gain insight into internships and careers within our industry.

 

Explore our virtual early engagement program for 2021 below!

bp trading & shipping sophomore experience

Do you have a strong interest in financial markets and trading? Are you interested in a career in energy? If your answer to any of these questions is yes, the sophomore experience program may be the perfect blend of your interests and an opportunity to learn about careers within trading & shipping at bp. This program is designed exclusively for university students expected to graduate between December 2023 - June 2024 and gives a deep dive into the world of commodity trading in the energy industry.

About the program

Through sophomore experience, you’ll experience the following:  

 

  • Exploration of bp’s energy marketing and origination, operations, analytics and trading culture  
  • Gained experience through trading simulations, case studies and presentations 
  • Growing your network within bp  
  • Engagements with bp executives and leadership development opportunities  
  • Learning about the bp summer internship and graduate development program
  • After successful completion, sophomore experience participants will be eligible to submit early applications to the internship program. If qualified, you will be invited to the formal interview process. 

 

Program eligibility

 

  • Have a minimum cumulative 3.2 GPA
  • Have a graduation date of December 2023 or June 2024
  • Must have the ability to work in Canada now and in the future with no restrictions  

 

Program Dates

 

  • Program will start on Monday, June 6th, and will continue through Thursday, June 16th, 2022. The sessions will run mid-day, Monday through Thursday for two weeks via Microsoft Teams. Each session will last 90 minutes to two hours.

Applications are now closed

For more information about all of our early careers opportunities, we encourage you to join our Talent Community.
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

bp in Canada

Learn more about our operations in Canada

Join our Talent Community

Sign up to hear all about our early career opportunities

Working in the US

Today, the energy bp produces not only keeps America moving but also helps drive the American economy