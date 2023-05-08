There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!
Participants in our early engagement programs will get the opportunity to hear from the brightest minds in bp and learn from their experiences as leaders in a global company, participate in interactive sessions with current graduates and gain insight into internships and careers within our industry.
Explore our virtual early engagement program for 2021 below!
Do you have a strong interest in financial markets and trading? Are you interested in a career in energy? If your answer to any of these questions is yes, the sophomore experience program may be the perfect blend of your interests and an opportunity to learn about careers within trading & shipping at bp. This program is designed exclusively for university students expected to graduate between December 2023 - June 2024 and gives a deep dive into the world of commodity trading in the energy industry.