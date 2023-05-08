Site traffic information and cookies

Intern programs

We’re looking for talent to join our fascinating world of trading & shipping
Our internships provide an excellent platform for you to explore your career aspirations while delivering tangible benefits throughout our trading business. As one of the world’s most developed commodity trading businesses, our trading & shipping arm keeps the planet’s energy moving. With an extensive portfolio and expertise in physical supply and trading and bespoke financial structures, this part of bp enables over 12,000 customers to make the most of their assets – all while offering people like you an excellent place to begin a rewarding career.

 

Alongside a unique opportunity to act as a key integrator of multi-energy solutions across bp, trading & shipping is perfectly placed to support the company’s journey to net zero while delivering distinctive competitive advantage. To do this, we’ll need to be constantly pursuing commercial opportunities. Optimizing our core businesses. Looking for new revenue streams. Striving for more innovative digital and customer solutions, as well as building closer collaboration across bp and beyond. Throughout, the deep expertise and leadership of our people will be key to helping us continue to be one of the world’s leading energy traders.

 

You’ll get involved in real projects and have a role of significant value, getting exposure to markets, deal making and stretch opportunities.

 

Beyond that, your internship will use online and virtual learning, leveraging classroom and on-the-job training to give you the building blocks of an amazing career. And you won’t be going it alone, you’ll have a buddy and mentor assigned to you, one who can help you navigate the organization, give advice on your development and help you learn what it takes to achieve your goals.

Summer internship

This 12-week paid internship gives you the opportunity to gain real business experience in the summer before your final year. And this may lead to an offer of a place on one of our graduate program.

 

Our internships are designed for penultimate year students which means that when returning to university for your final year, you could have a graduate role lined up for the following year. Beyond this, you’ll have drive, innovative thinking, entrepreneurial spirit and the ability to get on well with colleagues.

Trading
The trading team is responsible for developing unique solutions, creating commercial value for our trading business to address bp’s and our customers’ business needs, and building and maintaining key relationships. You will build a solid understanding of global energy markets in our oil, natural gas, power, natural gas liquids, liquified natural gas and currencies businesses. To provide the highest level of service, you will interact with many key areas of our business including analytics, operations, structuring, and strategy.  
Analytics
The analytics team will help you build a solid understanding of global energy markets in our oil, natural gas, power, natural gas liquids, liquified natural gas and currencies businesses. Experience will be gained through tangible contributions to bp’s performance while expanding valuable knowledge. The work is fast paced and technically demanding. Analysts use math, logic, coding, data analysis and interpersonal skills to translate everything from geo-political events to local supply/demand distortions into a market view that can be monetized through trading positions.
Commercial
The marketing & origination team supports our natural gas, power and natural gas liquids businesses. Marketing & origination team members are responsible for building and maintaining key relationships, developing unique solutions to address bp’s and our customer’s business needs, and creating additional value for our trading business. To provide the highest level of service, you will interact with many key areas of our business including trading, operations, structuring, and strategy.  

How we do it

Now that you know a little more about what we do, we’d like to take the opportunity to share some details around how we do it and why our approach makes us stand out from the crowd.  

A culture that has you in mind, always
At bp, we take great pride in our open and collaborative approach to commercialism, and the support we offer to our people as they use their drive, enthusiasm and entrepreneurial edge to contribute to our success. We’re also strong believers in equality and inclusion. It’s one of the reasons why we maintain a flat structure and have open trading floor plan – giving you access to colleagues from diverse backgrounds, with differing perspectives and levels of experience.
Develop today, thrive tomorrow
We take talent from diverse backgrounds who have an interest in financial markets and have the drive and aptitude to succeed. If you can bring a commercial focus, entrepreneurial mindset, curiosity and flexibility, our trading & shipping program will connect you with some of the very best training and development in the industry. We’re talking responsibility from day one. Roles and projects that impact the bottom line. Field trips to refineries, ships, tank farms and beyond. A buddy scheme pairing you up with a current employee. And much, much more besides. If you’re looking to learn and grow your skills, there really is no better place to do so than with bp.
Doing well by doing right
We know that our success is directly linked to behaving ethically and looking after what matters most – our people. It’s why we’ve worked so hard to build trading & shipping into a welcoming environment where representation and inclusion are always top of mind. Where the mental health and well-being of every colleague is respected and safeguarded – both inside and out of work. Where employees have a voice – they’re actively encouraged to share their ideas while we listen. Where we play by the rules, striking deals in an ethical and responsible way. And where outreach programs help us give back to the diverse communities our employees represent. Put simply, this is trading with a purpose – and we all profit as a result.
Evolving you – and our business
Joining trading & shipping as a student or graduate is your opportunity to transform your future – and play an integral part in helping us do likewise. As previously mentioned, we’ve got ambitious plans to reinvent bp, starting with achieving net zero status across our operations by 2050 or sooner, and cutting the carbon intensity of the products we sell by 50% in the same timeframe. Alongside this, we’re increasing the proportion of investment we make into non-oil and gas business. For you, that means developing your skills during a pivotal moment of our history and applying your talents to high profile initiatives set to redefine our role within the energy industry. Make a success of it, and there’s no telling how far you could go within bp after you complete your program.

Rewards and benefits

Rewards and benefits
  • A competitive salary.
  • Professional and personal development.

Requirements

Smiling student using a tablet computer
  • Be in the 3rd year of a four-year degree program or 4th year of a five-year program.  Interns join us during the summer prior to their final year.
  • To apply, must hold an undergraduate degree.
  • Have a minimum 3.2 GPA overall in any degree discipline.
  • On top of this we look for the interest, determination and passion it takes to flourish.  

Delve deeper

Interactive trading up game

Test your ability to analyze, anticipate and react quickly.  Learn how to make the right decisions whilst optimizing your profits.

 

Play the game

Energy markets

bp Statistical Review 2021
2020 was one of the most tumultuous years for global energy in modern history – what does this mean for the energy transition and the path to net zero?
Find out more

Women in trading 

Hear about trading & shipping careers from women who work in them.

Watch Susannah's video

bp trading and shipping employee Lauren Witter smiling
Read Lauren's story

Tips and advice

Our people

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
Application process

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process

