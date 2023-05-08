Intern programs

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Our internships provide an excellent platform for you to explore your career aspirations while delivering tangible benefits throughout our trading business. As one of the world’s most developed commodity trading businesses, our trading & shipping arm keeps the planet’s energy moving. With an extensive portfolio and expertise in physical supply and trading and bespoke financial structures, this part of bp enables over 12,000 customers to make the most of their assets – all while offering people like you an excellent place to begin a rewarding career.
Alongside a unique opportunity to act as a key integrator of multi-energy solutions across bp, trading & shipping is perfectly placed to support the company’s journey to net zero while delivering distinctive competitive advantage. To do this, we’ll need to be constantly pursuing commercial opportunities. Optimizing our core businesses. Looking for new revenue streams. Striving for more innovative digital and customer solutions, as well as building closer collaboration across bp and beyond. Throughout, the deep expertise and leadership of our people will be key to helping us continue to be one of the world’s leading energy traders.
You’ll get involved in real projects and have a role of significant value, getting exposure to markets, deal making and stretch opportunities.
Beyond that, your internship will use online and virtual learning, leveraging classroom and on-the-job training to give you the building blocks of an amazing career. And you won’t be going it alone, you’ll have a buddy and mentor assigned to you, one who can help you navigate the organization, give advice on your development and help you learn what it takes to achieve your goals.
This 12-week paid internship gives you the opportunity to gain real business experience in the summer before your final year. And this may lead to an offer of a place on one of our graduate program.
Our internships are designed for penultimate year students which means that when returning to university for your final year, you could have a graduate role lined up for the following year. Beyond this, you’ll have drive, innovative thinking, entrepreneurial spirit and the ability to get on well with colleagues.
Now that you know a little more about what we do, we’d like to take the opportunity to share some details around how we do it and why our approach makes us stand out from the crowd.
Test your ability to analyze, anticipate and react quickly. Learn how to make the right decisions whilst optimizing your profits.
