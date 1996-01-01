United States

Site traffic information and cookies

bp and its heritage companies have been providing the energy that lights, heats and moves America for 150 years
Today, we support over 145,000 jobs across the country and we reinvest every dollar we earn here right back into the US economy. We invest more here than in any other country – $90 billion over the past 10 years – making us America’s #1 energy investor. 

Our commitment to America: supporting the US economy

bp’s strengths are in exploration and discovery, deepwater, giant fields and gas supply chains – all supported by leading-edge technology. 

 

 

 

bp in the US

bp’s commitment to the US dates back 150 years

Building a stronger America

We support the communities where our employees live and work. We make large donations each year to community initiatives through a wide range of sponsorships, events and activities.

bp is an equal employment opportunity and affirmative action employer. View our policy statement
 
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status. 
 
If you are a US-based applicant or you are applying to a position in the US and you are an individual with disability or a disabled veteran, and would like any type of assistance to apply or to access or to attend any recruitment or selection event, system or process, we would like to help you to ensure that your application process goes as smoothly as possible. If you need assistance, information or answers to your questions, feel free to contact us or have any of your representatives contact us at bp US Application Assistance BPUSApplicationAssis@bp.com, Telephone: 281.366.1999. 
 
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) enforces Federal laws that protect you from discrimination in employment.  If you believe you’ve been discriminated against at work or in applying for a job, the EEOC may be able to help. Read the Know Your Rights poster or visit the EEOC website for more information.
 
An equal opportunity employer/disability/vet.

