Archaea Energy

bp is working hard to create a better, more balanced energy system and bioenergy is a key part of our strategy

Archaea Energy Medora plant
bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

 

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and is the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline. 

Who we are looking for

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We have a variety of roles – everything from operators and technicians to commercial and corporate opportunities, such as in legal, finance and health and safety. 

 

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to:

  • access to health, vision and dental insurance
  • flexible working schedule       
  • paid time off       
  • bonus opportunity       
  • generous 401K program.

 

We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, explore our roles today.

 

Search and apply

