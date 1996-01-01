Site traffic information and cookies

Veteran careers

We offer a variety of career opportunities for veterans in engineering, operations, digital technology, commercial, finance, human resources, logistics and more

Our ability to reimagine energy for the world depends on dedicated, skilled employees of character who work as a team to solve complex challenges. We recruit veterans because we value their past experience and want to help develop their future.

David C. Lawler, president and CEO of bp America

Why veterans work for bp

The skills I developed in the military – leadership, delegation, self-discipline and drive – have helped me navigate my career. I use these skills every single day at bp.

Dennis Brewer– U.S. Marine Corps and lead telecom engineer, bp

Our pledge to you

Recognition of bp’s commitment to veterans

bp has been recognized for its efforts in supporting veterans both inside and outside of the company:  

 

We recently renewed our statement of support with the Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). ESGR, an office of the U.S. Department of Defense, promotes cooperation and understanding between reserve service members and their civilian employers.

 

  • 2022 bp America honored as a 2022 VETS Indexes 3 Star Employer
  • 2021 named Extraordinary Employer Support Award by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserves (ESGR)
  • 2021 named Corporate Partner of the Year by Student Veterans of America (SVA)
  • 2019 named Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Companies for the third time by U.S. Veterans Magazine
  • 2019 included on Military Friendly’s employers' list of top veteran companies
  • 2018 recognized for by VetJobs as “Outstanding Veteran Employer”
  • 2016 honored as a Military Friendly Employer in GI Jobs Magazine
  • 2015 earned the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, a prestigious one-time recognition 
Employee benefits and rewards

At bp, we are continually looking for talented, committed and ambitious people to help us shape the face of energy for the future.

 

We offer employees

  • Competitive pay
  • Full health care coverage
  • Premium insurance offerings
  • Paid vacation and holidays
  • bp Retirement Accumulation Plan
  • bp Employee Savings Plan
  • Performance incentives
  • bp Care employee assistance program
  • Service anniversary awards
  • Work/life benefits and perks
  • Employee matching fund
  • Wellbeing program
  • Parental leave
Active Reservists and National Guard leave benefits

bp’s military leave policy provides leaves of absence to eligible employees who are called to or volunteer for service in one of the uniformed services, as defined by the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA). The policy provides a pay offset and continuation of certain benefits while on military service.

 

Who's eligible: full-time, part-time and temporary employees are eligible for military leave.

 

bp's generous military leave policy and support for employees who continue to serve in the military has resulted in recognition from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), an office of the U.S. Department of Defense which promotes cooperation and understanding between service members and their civilian employers.

Supporting veterans

Our unique contributions to an inclusive work environment, such as the Veterans Business Resource Group, an employee veteran network, advance our company’s values and behaviors. They represent bp’s commitment to America with visible support to active duty service members, reservists, guardsmen, and veterans and their spouses working worldwide.  

 

bp has active relationships with organizations dedicated to assisting in the transition from military to civilian life, including Hiring Our Heroes, American Corporate Partners and Student Veterans of America.

Learn more on bp’s support to veterans

Start your energy career here

Life@bp
 

