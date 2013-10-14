bp in Oman

Our main office is located in Madinat Qaboos, a vibrant locality close to the coast of Muscat where employees can enjoy a wide range of facilities including an opera house, theatre and a cinema. The office has a modern design with an open plan structure. Employees can enjoy free lunch and have access to an on-site clinic.

bp has a long history of oil and gas exploration and production in the Middle East. It is a major investor in Oman and one of the world’s pioneers in tight gas production, bringing technology and experience to develop one of the Middle East’s largest unconventional gas resources – the Khazzan field in Block 61.

In late September 2017, bp started production from Phase One of the Khazzan gas field. Phase One of Khazzan is made up of 200 wells feeding into a two-train central processing facility, with production reaching one-billion cubic feet of gas per day (bcf/d). Once the second phase of the Khazzan is fully up and running in 2021, production is expected to rise to 1.5 bcf/d. Approximately 300 wells are expected to be drilled over the estimated lifetime of the Khazzan field. Our people who are at the heart of everything we do will help us achieve that.