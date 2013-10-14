Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. Oman

Oman

bp has a long history of oil and gas exploration and production in the Middle East
On this page
bp in Oman
Opportunities
Tips and advice
Three people in a meeting

bp in Oman

Our main office is located in Madinat Qaboos, a vibrant locality close to the coast of Muscat where employees can enjoy a wide range of facilities including an opera house, theatre and a cinema. The office has a modern design with an open plan structure. Employees can enjoy free lunch and have access to an on-site clinic.

 

bp has a long history of oil and gas exploration and production in the Middle East. It is a major investor in Oman and one of the world’s pioneers in tight gas production, bringing technology and experience to develop one of the Middle East’s largest unconventional gas resources – the Khazzan field in Block 61.

 

In late September 2017, bp started production from Phase One of the Khazzan gas field. Phase One of Khazzan is made up of 200 wells feeding into a two-train central processing facility, with production reaching one-billion cubic feet of gas per day (bcf/d). Once the second phase of the Khazzan is fully up and running in 2021, production is expected to rise to 1.5 bcf/d. Approximately 300 wells are expected to be drilled over the estimated lifetime of the Khazzan field. Our people who are at the heart of everything we do will help us achieve that.

Opportunities

Search and apply for our programmes

Man wearing a headscarf smiling

Graduate programmes

Young woman wearing grey headscarf

Intern programmes

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
14 Oct 2013 --- Woman holding digital tablet in library --- Image by © Arman Zhenikeyev/Corbis

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

bp in Oman

Learn more about our operations in Oman

Oman’s Ghazeer gas field gets go-ahead

bp will add another 0.5 billion cubic feet of gas a day to its production from the giant Khazzan field in Oman’s Block 61

Khazzan Phase 1, Oman

The project is expected to develop circa seven trillion standard cubic feet of gas and deliver plateau production of one billion standard cubic feet of gas per day and 25,000 barrels per day of gas condensate