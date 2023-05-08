Trainee technicians

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
With global energy demands increasing, technicians at bp have a huge role to help shape the future of energy. You will be part of a vast global organisation that gives you real opportunities to grow and develop the career you want whilst knowing you are contributing to solving the energy challenges of tomorrow.
So what can we offer you as a trainee technician at bp?
The role of a trainee technician is a challenging and interesting role that really makes the most of your potential. Eventually, you could be monitoring pumps, operating a plant, looking after the electrical infrastructure or maintaining instrumentation – opportunities that allow you to grow and develop a career at bp that enables variety and supports ambition.