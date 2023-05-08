Site traffic information and cookies

Intern programmes

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

Every year, we invite interns to join us for our paid engineering, science and business internships
Search and apply

Intern programmes

Every year, we invite interns to join us for our paid engineering, science and business internships. Our two-month structured vacation internship programme runs during the summer. Offering a whole host of opportunities for creative and inquisitive individuals, these internships give you a great chance to start learning and growing with us as you work on some of the most exciting and technically challenging projects our industry has to offer.


In 2022 you will have an opportunity to help develop your career in petroleum engineering; it is open for petroleum engineering students in their penultimate year of study. 

 

Applications will close on 31 May 2022.

 

For any additional information, you can email the recruitment team at EarlyCareers@bp.com

Applications are now open. Please apply via Search and apply

Rewards and benefits

Rewards and benefits
  • A competitive salary and allowances
  • Personal development and training
  • Support in investing in our communities

Application process

View our application process so that you know what to expect at each step

Application process pdf / 229.1 KB

Tips and advice

Our people

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
Application process

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
