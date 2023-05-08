Intern programmes

Every year, we invite interns to join us for our paid engineering, science and business internships. Our two-month structured vacation internship programme runs during the summer. Offering a whole host of opportunities for creative and inquisitive individuals, these internships give you a great chance to start learning and growing with us as you work on some of the most exciting and technically challenging projects our industry has to offer.



In 2022 you will have an opportunity to help develop your career in petroleum engineering; it is open for petroleum engineering students in their penultimate year of study.

Applications will close on 31 May 2022.

For any additional information, you can email the recruitment team at EarlyCareers@bp.com

