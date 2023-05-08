Intern programmes

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!
Every year, we invite interns to join us for our paid engineering, science and business internships. Our two-month structured vacation internship programme runs during the summer. Offering a whole host of opportunities for creative and inquisitive individuals, these internships give you a great chance to start learning and growing with us as you work on some of the most exciting and technically challenging projects our industry has to offer.
In 2022 you will have an opportunity to help develop your career in petroleum engineering; it is open for petroleum engineering students in their penultimate year of study.
Applications will close on 31 May 2022.
For any additional information, you can email the recruitment team at EarlyCareers@bp.com
We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
More information about what you can expect from the application process
bp will add another 0.5 billion cubic feet of gas a day to its production from the giant Khazzan field in Oman’s Block 61
The project is expected to develop circa seven trillion standard cubic feet of gas and deliver plateau production of one billion standard cubic feet of gas per day and 25,000 barrels per day of gas condensate