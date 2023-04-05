Graduate programmes

Our industry moves at a rapid pace. That’s why we stay in front of the latest developments by investing in our people as often as we invest in technology.



bp Oman offers graduate opportunities in the fascinating world of production and operations



We’re looking for the sharpest minds and brightest talent and empowering them to progress in our inclusive and agile culture. Our 2023 graduate programs offer challenging and exciting opportunities to help develop your career in:



Integrity engineering graduate – open for mechanical engineering, metallurgy (2021, 2022, 2023 graduates)

Petrophysics graduate – open for physics, geoscience, petroleum engineering (2021, 2022, 2023 graduates)

Drilling engineering graduate - open for chemical process, civil, electrical, electronic, industrial, mechanical, offshore, operations & project engineering and physics (2021, 2022, 2023 graduates)

Wells completion, intervention, and integrity engineeringgGraduate - open for chemical, process, civil, mechanical, well, industrial or petroleum engineering (2021, 2022, 2023 graduates)

Applications deadline is 5 April 2023.