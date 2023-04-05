Graduate programmes

Site traffic information and cookies

Each year, we are committed to developing exceptional people, including curious, ambitious and academically strong graduates like you
Search and apply

Our industry moves at a rapid pace. That’s why we stay in front of the latest developments by investing in our people as often as we invest in technology.

 

bp Oman offers graduate opportunities in the fascinating world of production and operations

 

We’re looking for the sharpest minds and brightest talent and empowering them to progress in our inclusive and agile culture. Our 2023 graduate programs offer challenging and exciting opportunities to help develop your career in:

  • Integrity engineering graduate – open for mechanical engineering, metallurgy (2021, 2022, 2023 graduates)
  • Petrophysics graduate – open for physics, geoscience, petroleum engineering (2021, 2022, 2023 graduates)
  • Drilling engineering graduate - open for chemical process, civil, electrical, electronic, industrial, mechanical, offshore, operations & project engineering and physics (2021, 2022, 2023 graduates)
  • Wells completion, intervention, and integrity engineeringgGraduate - open for chemical, process, civil, mechanical, well, industrial or petroleum engineering (2021, 2022, 2023 graduates)

 

Applications deadline is 5 April 2023.

Applications are now open. Please apply via Search and apply

Rewards and benefits

  • A competitive salary based on the experience you bring and your academic achievements
  • Share schemes and Share Value Plan (SVP)
  • Pension plan
  • Private medical insurance and health screening

Graduate application process

Tips and advice

Our people

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
