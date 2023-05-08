There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
bp closely follows developments in automotive technology and the market in order to continue its investment on mobility and non-fuel services.
Apart from fuel, bp also continuously develops its products and services at its stations according to the needs of its customers.
Castrol has been in Turkey for sixty years and maintains its position as a market leader in automotive lubricants by continuously conducting joint engineering studies with the world's leading vehicle manufacturers.
Castrol produces high-quality lubricants with the advanced technology developed at our Gemlik facility and exports our products internationally.
BTC is one of the longest and most strategic oil pipelines in the world. It transports Azeri petroleum to world markets from the Ceyhan Marine Terminal. The pipeline has been called one of the most important engineering projects of the new century with its 1768 km route in total and 1076km in Turkey.
bp, as the managing partner of BTC, has assisted the communities along the 1076 km pipeline route by implementing sustainable social investment programmes that have long-term and benificial impacts.
TANAP is one of the constituents of Southern Gas Corridor: a major project for bp. The pipeline will transport natural gas produced from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz 2 field in the Caspian Sea to Turkey and Europe. It runs from the Turkish border with Georgia, through 20 provinces (including a subsea route) and ends in Edrine, Greece.
At 1850km length, TANAP is strategically important in to bp terms of our changing policy towards gas supply.
Air bp began its operations in 1958 in Turkey and successfully serves at 12 airports in the territory.
Adding the management of Antalya Airport to its portfolio in 2014, Air bp provides technical services to joint-venture facilities both at this site and at Istanbul Atatürk, Izmir and Bodrum.
Air bp will continue to expand its activities in the field of general aviation as well for private aircraft.In addition, we will continue to develop our service network in parallel with the development of the aviation industry.
The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, have inaugurated the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) at a ceremony held in Turkey
The Energy Outlook makes projections to 2040 and beyond, while the Statistical Review provides historic data on world energy markets
bp and SOCAR Turkey announced that they have signed a heads of agreement (HoA) to evaluate the creation of a joint venture that would build and operate a world-scale petrochemicals complex in Turkey