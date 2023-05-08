There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!
Lubricants are at the centre of our business in Thailand. Castrol has been a well-known name in Thailand for nearly 100 years; we also blend and sell bp and Duckhams lubricants here.
In 2009 our company name was changed to 'bp - Castrol (Thailand) Limited' to fully recognize the global brands associated with our lubricants business.
Our businesses in Thailand include bp - Castrol Automotive Lubes, Castrol Industrial and Marine & Energy Lubricants.
At bp you’ll enjoy an inclusive work environment where you can make the most of a range of benefits such as flexible working, employee offers, company share schemes and more
If you are a student or graduate and want to work at the forefront of innovation, bp has opportunities in locations all over the world
Advancing energy to improve people’s lives: from the deep sea to the desert, from rigs to retail, we deliver energy products and services to people around the world