Lubricants are at the centre of our business in Thailand. Castrol has been a well-known name in Thailand for nearly 100 years; we also blend and sell bp and Duckhams lubricants here.

In 2009 our company name was changed to 'bp - Castrol (Thailand) Limited' to fully recognize the global brands associated with our lubricants business.

Our businesses in Thailand include bp - Castrol Automotive Lubes, Castrol Industrial and Marine & Energy Lubricants.

