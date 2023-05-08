bp acquired Castrol business in Viet Nam in 2008. The company name then become Castrol bp Petco, specializes in production and distribution of the 2 leading lubricant brands Castrol and bp. Majority of our products are for domestic sales, while 1% are for export. Castrol bp Petco blending plant is located at Nha Be, HCMC since 1997, certified as ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001.

Castrol bp Petco Ltd. has experienced the speedy development and started to play an important role in the growth of the Lubricant SPU. Castrol bp Petco today consists of 200 full time employees working across functions including Automotive lubricant, Global Supply Chain, Corporate & Functions, Global Business Services, and Marine. There are also more than 100 contractors working in Nha Be plant and our 2 offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

