bp acquired Castrol business in Viet Nam in 2008. The company name then become Castrol bp Petco, specializes in production and distribution of the 2 leading lubricant brands Castrol and bp. Majority of our products are for domestic sales, while 1% are for export. Castrol bp Petco blending plant is located at Nha Be, HCMC since 1997, certified as ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001.
Castrol bp Petco Ltd. has experienced the speedy development and started to play an important role in the growth of the Lubricant SPU. Castrol bp Petco today consists of 200 full time employees working across functions including Automotive lubricant, Global Supply Chain, Corporate & Functions, Global Business Services, and Marine. There are also more than 100 contractors working in Nha Be plant and our 2 offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.
Our business in Vietnam is focused on the production and distribution of lubricants through Castrol bp Petco, our joint venture with the Vietnam Petroleum Corporation (Petrolimex)
Not just oil. That is the quintessence of a technology. Castrol provides premium lubricants and essential lubricants for all automotive, motorcycle and industrial customers
From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business