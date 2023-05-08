Sweden was one of the first countries that bp expanded into, way back in 1927. We serve a huge range of customers and partners here, from huge multinational corporations to individual bicycle owners. The majority of our business comes from marketing lubricants for both industrial and automotive uses under the bp and Castrol brands.

We also serve the aviation industry through Air bp aviation fuel and refuelling operations, working at Sweden’s international airports as well as many regional airports.

We currently have over 100 highly capable people working in our offices near Stockholm. Whether providing customer service, marketing, supply chain, finance or HR support for our lubricants business in the Nordic region, including the Baltic states, our people work as one team in a culture of trust and co-operation. They never compromise our values or ethics and safety is always the number one priority.

We’ve experienced growth in the last eight decades of our Swedish operation, in both our lubricants and aviation fuel business units. Now we need more talented people who can bring innovations to market, fuel our growth and share in our future success.

Stockholm is a dynamic Scandinavian city that offers an incredible living experience. The air quality is better than almost any major city in the world and the nearby Stockholm archipelago provides breathtaking scenery.

