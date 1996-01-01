Air BP Finland Oy offers high-quality fuels to its customers in aviation segment. Our many customers include commercial airlines, aircraft and helicopter operators, business jet operators, private pilots and many more.
We employ around 20 dedicated staff, mainly within operational functions, who help distribute safe and reliable operations throughout the distribution chain of aviation fuels from the terminal to the aircraft. Our back office support is based in Budapest, Hungary.
Öljytie 4, 01530 Vantaa
+358505567272
For current vacancies, see bp careers.