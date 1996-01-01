Site traffic information and cookies

bp is represented in Finland through its 100% owned subsidiary Air BP Finland Oy
What we do

Air BP Finland Oy offers high-quality fuels to its customers in aviation segment. Our many customers include commercial airlines, aircraft and helicopter operators, business jet operators, private pilots and many more.

 

Our people and partners

We employ around 20 dedicated staff, mainly within operational functions, who help distribute safe and reliable operations throughout the distribution chain of aviation fuels from the terminal to the aircraft. Our back office support is based in Budapest, Hungary.

Please use the contact details below to email, call or write to us at bp Finland. We aim to deal with enquiries as quickly as possible.

Air BP Finland Oy

Öljytie 4, 01530 Vantaa

+358505567272

Employment enquiries

For current vacancies, see bp careers.

