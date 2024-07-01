Our latest steps in electrification

Aral pulse has opened its 20th electric truck charging station in Germany.
Open 24/7, the site has six charging bays for e-trucks, powered by three 300kW chargers, and is located just outside the Port of Hamburg – Germany’s busiest container port.
There are eight additional 300kW charging bays for cars, making it one of the largest charging sites in the Aral pulse network. Amenities onsite include a shop with catering for drivers, as well as toilets and showers.
Alexander Junge, Aral board member for e-mobility
Aral pulse expects to grow its network of sites that offer electric charging for trucks to around 30 locations by the end of 2024.
bp pulse has acquired the freehold for one of the largest truck stops in Europe – Ashford International Truckstop in Kent.
The 21-acre site is located close to the UK’s busiest ferry port at Dover and the Eurotunnel, which 3.5 million heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers use to cross the Channel every year.
bp pulse plans to install a range of charging options suitable for on-the-go and overnight trucks, including state-of-the-art megawatt chargers (MCS), the first of which is expected to be installed from 2026.
Stefan von Dobschüetz, general manager, bp pulse Europe
The acquisition follows bp’s launch in January 2023 of Europe’s first truck charging corridor in Germany and is another step towards connecting that corridor to the UK to further encourage fleet operators to shift to electric.
bp pulse has opened its most powerful charging hub in Central London.
Located at Q-Park Pimlico in the Borough of Westminster, the hub features eight ultra-fast 150kW chargers, each capable of charging up to 100 miles of range in around 15 minutes.
The Gigahub™, where 16 electric vehicles can charge simultaneously, is the latest addition to bp pulse’s network in Greater London, where it operates more than 570 charge points, including approximately 50 ultra-fast chargers.
Two of the charging bays will be dedicated solely to Uber drivers, boosting the company’s partnership with bp.
As well as strengthening bp pulse’s presence in the capital – complementing its existing site in Park Lane – the new Gigahub™ follows two others opened in the UK this year, in Kettering, Northamptonshire, and at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.
The Pimlico Gigahub™ is also where the UK government recently marked the start of its ZEV (zero emission vehicle) mandate.
The Technology and Decarbonization Minister, Anthony Browne, visited the site alongside bp pulse VP Akira Kirton and Uber’s UK general manager, Andrew Brem.
It’s a big step for the UK’s EV transition, because:
Iberdrola and bp have launched a joint venture that plans to invest €1 billion in high-speed public charging.
It intends to deploy 5,000 charge points by 2025, and 11,700 by 2030, powered by 100% renewable energy through the use of guarantee of origin certificates. bp has an extensive network of 1,300 service stations in Spain and Portugal, which it will use as charging hubs for the new company.
Drivers will be able to charge at secure stations and also have access to additional convenience services.
Richard Bartlett, SVP, bp pulse
bp is working to boost its EV charging infrastructure across the US with the future purchase of up to $100 million of ultra-fast charging hardware from Tesla.
The deal represents the first time Tesla’s chargers will be installed on an independent EV charging network, with bp pulse sites also appearing on Tesla’s Supercharger network, in its app and in vehicle dashboard displays.
As early as 2024, the 350kW chargers will be installed across the bp pulse network for public charging and for private fleet depot customers.
Locations will include key bp, Amoco, ampm, and Thorntons-branded sites, TravelCenters of America locations, as well as high-demand sites, such as airports, and at bp pulse’s Gigahubs™ in major metropolitan areas across the US.
The chargers are expected to be fitted with Tesla’s ‘Magic Dock’, enabling EVs from all major vehicle manufacturers to charge, regardless of the type of connector they use.
Richard Bartlett, SVP, bp pulse.
Aral pulse has been named Germany’s number one charge point operator by Connect magazine.
Just three years after the business started, Aral pulse scored an impressive 868 points out of a possible 1,000 on criteria, including service, equipment reliability and customer offers.
Stefan von Dobschüetz, general manager, bp pulse Europe
Aral pulse already has more than 1,700 EV charge points across Germany and aims to have 20,000 ultra-fast charge points in place by 2030.
Find out more about this latest win in this Aral press release.
Uber driver Charlie charges his EV at the bp pulse charging hub on Park Lane
bp is taking another step towards helping ride-hailing giant Uber to meet its commitment to decarbonization.
The two companies have signed a new global mobility agreement that will see them work together to help accelerate Uber’s ambition to become a zero-tailpipe emissions mobility platform in the US, Canada and Europe by 2030, and globally by 2040.
Under the agreement, they will initially collaborate in key markets, including Europe, the US and the UK, to support Uber’s 2030 targets, with other countries, such as Australia and New Zealand, to follow. Plans include offering Uber drivers bespoke access to bp pulse’s high-speed charging network, as well as special offers.
Uber and bp pulse already work together on purpose-built charging hubs in London, including at Q Park on Park Lane (shown in the film above) and a new hub opened in Kentish Town.
Thousands of London EV drivers on Uber use bp pulse for their charging needs, currently averaging more than 2,500 charges per week across 1,000 different charge points per year. Drivers on Uber’s platform in Europe are switching to EVs five times faster than the general population, and the company aims for a 100% EV fleet in London by 2025.
bp pulse is teaming up with real estate firm Compagnie de Phalsbourg to establish a reliable and accessible EV charging infrastructure in France – the EU’s second-biggest EV market.
The two companies have signed an agreement to work together to open more than 25 new charging hubs across the country by 2025, marking the 10th country bp pulse will have entered.
The new EV hubs – which will be subject to lease agreements and planning consent – are likely to be located in shopping malls, on the outskirts of cities, and close to major highways. Plans include the installation of ultra-fast 300kW chargers capable of delivering up to 160km of range in around 15 minutes, depending on the vehicle. The hubs will also feature fast (>50kW and ultra-fast >150kW) charging points.
The first sites are expected to be operational before the end of 2023.
Stefan von Dobschuetz, managing director of bp pulse Europe
The new EV charging hub in Kettering, UK
bp pulse has opened its fastest, most powerful and largest EV charging hub in the North Northamptonshire town of Kettering. With an installed capacity of three megawatts (MW), the hub features ten 300kW chargers, one of the fastest available in the UK today.
The hub can charge up to 20 cars simultaneously at 150kW, allowing each to gain approximately 100 miles of range in around 15 minutes, depending on the vehicle – enough to easily power a journey from Kettering to London.
With other established Gigahubs™ in Park Lane, London, and at Gatwick Airport, and a site currently under construction in the West Midlands, bp pulse intends to open hundreds of additional charging hubs in other locations around the UK by the end of 2030.
Akira Kirton, vice president, bp pulse UK
Watch the short film above to find out more.