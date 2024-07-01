Our latest steps in electrification

Network news

Aral pulse has opened its 20th electric truck charging station in Germany.



Open 24/7, the site has six charging bays for e-trucks, powered by three 300kW chargers, and is located just outside the Port of Hamburg – Germany’s busiest container port.



There are eight additional 300kW charging bays for cars, making it one of the largest charging sites in the Aral pulse network. Amenities onsite include a shop with catering for drivers, as well as toilets and showers.







“As Germany’s largest seaport, Hamburg is one of the most important trans-shipment points for goods. This makes it the ideal location to further expand our charging network for electric trucks and thus support logistics companies with an efficient charging infrastructure as they switch their fleets to electric.” Alexander Junge, Aral board member for e-mobility

Aral pulse expects to grow its network of sites that offer electric charging for trucks to around 30 locations by the end of 2024.

