bp opens largest bp pulse US EV charging hub near Los Angeles International (LAX) Airport

bp pulse, bp’s global EV charging infrastructure business, celebrated the opening of its largest EV charging hub in the US. Located within two miles of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), this flagship location marks a significant milestone in bp pulse’s commitment to expanding its EV charging network across the US.

The LAX hub features 48 ultrafast EV charging bays equipped with a mix of 400kW and 150kW DC fast chargers and CCS and NACS connectors. In addition to the charging bays, convenient amenities including a lounge, vending machines, restrooms, and free Wi-Fi will also open to the public soon.

Sujay Sharma, CEO of bp pulse Americas: “Our new hub near LAX is another example of how we’re bringing fast, reliable charging to our customers when and where they need it, alongside convenient amenities. We’re committed to expanding our charging network to more metro and airport locations like this one to support EV drivers and ride-hailing fleets in a simple, reliable, and cost-effective way."

Partially funded by a $2 million grant award from the California Energy Commission (CEC), the LAX hub is designed to meet the needs of ride-hail drivers, local EV drivers and rental car customers, providing them with fast and convenient charging options on the go.

David Hochschild, Chair, California Energy Commission: “The LAX hub marks another important milestone in California’s journey to a clean, electric transportation future, providing fast charging infrastructure precisely where it is needed most. This project serves as a successful model for the kind of the public-private partnerships we need to accelerate our innovation economy, create new jobs and improve air quality.”

The LAX opening follows bp pulse’s previous announcement of plans to build EV charging hubs near airports and other high-demand locations in collaboration with Hertz, with more slated to open across the country. bp pulse also continues to install ultrafast chargers at sites in bp’s retail network, new-to-industry sites, and other destinations to make EV charging convenient and accessible.

Daria Holbrook, EVP Mobility at Hertz: “With EVs often the preferred choice for our rideshare drivers, charging infrastructure like the new bp pulse hub near LAX is essential to supporting their daily operations,” said Doria Holbrook, EVP Mobility at Hertz. “This prime location near the airport combined with ultrafast charging capabilities will help drivers stay powered up and on the road, supporting one of the nation’s busiest transportation hubs.”