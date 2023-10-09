Charging ahead: bp opens the UK’s largest EV charging hub

What does it take to build the UK’s EV charging infrastructure?

“Believe it or not, installing EV charging on dry land can be more difficult than working on other projects at thousands of metres under the sea,” says bp pulse delivery lead James Birdsall, who made the switch from bp’s hydrocarbons business to the EV business two years ago.

First, you need land in the right place for people on the move. Then, you need to address all safety, environmental and other planning requirements. And you need access to high-power electricity connections. In other words, place, permissions and power.

bp pulse’s latest addition to its EV charging network has all three. Located at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, at the heart of the UK’s motorway network, it’s in exactly the right place for millions of motorists.

Plus, it’s next to a giant event venue that draws 2.1 million visitors a year. It’s also a stone’s throw from Birmingham Airport, which flies nearly 10 million passengers around the world every year, and a main train station.

