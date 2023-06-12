Top of the range: how the right infrastructure can boost driver confidence to go electric

How does scaling up EV charging help the world get to net zero and why does it play such a big role in bp’s transformation plans?



Around a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions come from the transport sector globally1. Electric vehicles don’t produce any tailpipe emissions. That gives you some idea of the opportunity here. We’re providing the infrastructure needed for charging across multiple vehicle classes – passenger cars, fleets, and trucks. The amount of energy we’ll ‘charge’ into vehicles is expected to increase more than a hundred times from 2021 to 2030. This is a big ambition.



bp is transforming into an integrated energy company. Key to this transformation are five transition growth engines: bioenergy, convenience, hydrogen, renewables & power, and EV charging.

What are your priorities for EV charging?



We’re building a network of high-speed chargers because we believe customers want and need fast charging as they make the switch to electric vehicles. This requires high-power grid connections, planning permissions and land in the right places. It’s a complex process and we’re working to break down the barriers to progress to get the chargers in the ground as quickly as possible.



Just as importantly, we’re building and rolling out fleet depot charging. Together with our physical infrastructure, we have digital energy management solutions that can optimize the charging cycle of fleet vehicles and help fleets to manage the financial commitment of the EV switch, including with innovative approaches to project funding.



Above all, safety is our priority – from the installation of the charge points, to how they operate. Nothing is more important than that.