bp launches first dedicated EV charging and convenience hub

bp today announces the launch of its first new format EV charging and convenience hub at Cromwell Road on the A4 in Hammersmith, London.

Fuel has been removed from the site and five ultra-fast bp pulse 300kW chargers installed, each capable of charging two cars simultaneously, with canopies over the chargers . Along with a redesigned convenience store, with upgraded wildbean cafe and M&S Food offer, to cater especially for EV drivers and customers on the go.

This combined food, drink and convenience offer reflects the increase in drivers’ expectations of services they want to access while their car is charging. The instore and outside design, with its contemporary new look, enhances the customer experience by optimizing the layout with an open and inviting environment and product offerings, targeting customers who want food-for-now.

Richard Bartlett, SVP for bp pulse and mobility & convenience, Europe at bp, said: “The launch of our Cromwell Road EV convenience hub is a significant milestone in how we’re evolving to meet the needs of a new generation of EV drivers in the capital and beyond.

“This new format site is not just about providing fast, reliable charging where drivers need it but also delivering an outstanding retail experience, in a strategic location connecting central London with Heathrow and the west of England.

“Whether you’re looking for EV charging, traditional fuel, or just a great place to rest and recharge, bp is ready to become first choice for customers on the roadside.”

This all-electric charging hub at bp Cromwell Road is part of the company’s broader strategy to evolve its mobility and convenience network across the UK meeting customers’ needs wherever they are on the energy transition. As well as optimising existing sites, by adding bp pulse EV charging to its premium fuel and retail offer, bp will also develop new EV charging hubs with enhanced convenience offers that match customer needs.



More than 50% of bp’s customers in the UK visit its retail sites purely to shop. As bp delivers the next stage of its convenience retail offer, it will test, adapt and learn from live sites and customer feedback to ensure it is continuing to give customers what they want, when and where they want it.



At many locations, including the new Cromwell Road site, customers can shop at M&S Food, bp’s grocery partner, as well as enjoying great tasting barista made coffee and a variety of freshly made food, using high quality ingredients, such as sandwiches, salads, burgers, breakfasts baps and wraps from bp’s new wildbean cafe menu.



The opening of Cromwell Road adds the fifth charging hub to bp pulse’s west London charging corridor along the A4 to Heathrow. bp pulse's existing network now includes almost 3,500 rapid and ultra-fast charge points, including at over 225 bp retail sites.

