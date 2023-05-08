Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Professionals
  4. Locations
  5. Indonesia

Indonesia

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

bp has operated for over four decades in Indonesia. Today we employ some 1,200 people representing the societies in which they operate

Through various heritage companies, we are one of the largest investors in Indonesia with cumulative capital investment to date of over US$5 billion, with an additional $10 billion to be spent over the next decade. In Indonesia, our operations include exploration and production as well as product and operations activities in several locations across the country.

 

Most of our employees work at our headquarters in Jakarta, co-ordinating and supporting our main asset – the Tangguh LNG project in Papua Barat. Our Jakarta office covers departments such as finance, tax, procurement and supply chain, wells, commercial, legal, people and culture, engineering, project, safety and operational risk, resource and exploration.

 

Around 23% of our workforce is female, and women hold various roles across our businesses.

 

We are looking for the brightest and the best – whatever their background – to help us grow, and to grow with us. We welcome appropriately qualified applicants as we aim for a workforce that is representative of the societies in which we operate. Professionals and non-graduates who join us bring three or more years of relevant work experience. We also recruit graduates interested in developing a rewarding, long-term career in engineering, science or business.

Featured jobs

Related content

bp Indonesia

Learn more about our operations in Indonesia

Sustainability

A sustainable approach to business is inherent in our purpose – reimagining energy for people and our planet

Engineering perspectives

On International Women in Engineering Day, completion engineer Diana talks about her role at bp