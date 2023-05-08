There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Through various heritage companies, we are one of the largest investors in Indonesia with cumulative capital investment to date of over US$5 billion, with an additional $10 billion to be spent over the next decade. In Indonesia, our operations include exploration and production as well as product and operations activities in several locations across the country.
Most of our employees work at our headquarters in Jakarta, co-ordinating and supporting our main asset – the Tangguh LNG project in Papua Barat. Our Jakarta office covers departments such as finance, tax, procurement and supply chain, wells, commercial, legal, people and culture, engineering, project, safety and operational risk, resource and exploration.
We are looking for the brightest and the best – whatever their background – to help us grow, and to grow with us. We welcome appropriately qualified applicants as we aim for a workforce that is representative of the societies in which we operate. Professionals and non-graduates who join us bring three or more years of relevant work experience. We also recruit graduates interested in developing a rewarding, long-term career in engineering, science or business.
