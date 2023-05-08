Site traffic information and cookies

Brazil

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

Brazil is a strategic country for bp

bp operates in Brazil in the segments of oil and natural gas exploration and production, ethanol and lubricants production and supply of aviation and marine fuels. In everything we do, safety and reliability are our watchwords. 

 

As our Brazilian businesses grow, we are continually looking for talented, committed and ambitious people to help us shape the face of energy for the future. In Brazil, there are exciting opportunities for you to develop your career in a wide range of jobs and sectors as part of our collaborative team.

 

We believe that our success comes from the energy of the people who work with us, and that by living our values of safety, respect, excellence, courage and one team that we create an inclusive working environment, where everybody can make a difference and give their best. 

 

We are a company that values the diversity of people and opinions, and our objective is to guarantee that everybody is treated with respect and dignity. It is precisely in an environment that encourages differences that we see big opportunities to develop ideas, capabilities and projects. 

 

Our objectives

  • To develop people that identify themselves with our values.
  • To offer equal opportunities for growth to our employees.
  • To invest in training the professionals indispensable to the execution of our activities.

Meet our people

bp employees talk about biofuels in Brazil

Fatima on her work in corporate responsibility

bp is constantly working to guarantee and improve safety and risk management, to add value and construct relationships of trust. We believe that we have an important role in the construction of a sustainable future for global energy.

Oil and gas

Present in the country since the 1970s, today it has 21 concessions in four different Brazilian geological basins and is one of the international companies with the largest deepwater exploration portfolio in the country
An employee walks through the sugar cane plantation for producing biofuels in Brazil.

Biofuel

Present in the country since bp started to produce biofuels in Brazil in 2008, when it became a shareholder of the Tropical BioEnergia plant located in Edéia, Goiás. It was the first international energy company to invest in Brazilian sugarcane ethanol

Lubricants

bp operates in the lubricants sector through its Castrol brand, which is present in Brazil since 1957, when its plant was installed in Rio de Janeiro

bp Bunge Bioenergia

bp and Bunge announced that they have completed the formation of bp Bunge Bioenergia, bioenergy joint venture that combines their Brazilian bioenergy and sugarcane ethanol businesses

Marine fuels

bp and Prumo Logística created the joint venture NFX in 2013 to import, export, sell, store, mix, distribute and/or market shipping fuels under the brand bp Marine