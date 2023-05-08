There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
bp operates in Brazil in the segments of oil and natural gas exploration and production, ethanol and lubricants production and supply of aviation and marine fuels. In everything we do, safety and reliability are our watchwords.
As our Brazilian businesses grow, we are continually looking for talented, committed and ambitious people to help us shape the face of energy for the future. In Brazil, there are exciting opportunities for you to develop your career in a wide range of jobs and sectors as part of our collaborative team.
We believe that our success comes from the energy of the people who work with us, and that by living our values of safety, respect, excellence, courage and one team that we create an inclusive working environment, where everybody can make a difference and give their best.
We are a company that values the diversity of people and opinions, and our objective is to guarantee that everybody is treated with respect and dignity. It is precisely in an environment that encourages differences that we see big opportunities to develop ideas, capabilities and projects.
Present in the country since the 1970s, today it has 21 concessions in four different Brazilian geological basins and is one of the international companies with the largest deepwater exploration portfolio in the country
Present in the country since bp started to produce biofuels in Brazil in 2008, when it became a shareholder of the Tropical BioEnergia plant located in Edéia, Goiás. It was the first international energy company to invest in Brazilian sugarcane ethanol
bp operates in the lubricants sector through its Castrol brand, which is present in Brazil since 1957, when its plant was installed in Rio de Janeiro
bp and Bunge announced that they have completed the formation of bp Bunge Bioenergia, bioenergy joint venture that combines their Brazilian bioenergy and sugarcane ethanol businesses
bp and Prumo Logística created the joint venture NFX in 2013 to import, export, sell, store, mix, distribute and/or market shipping fuels under the brand bp Marine