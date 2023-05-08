bp in Canada, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, is comprised of our production and operations division and our trading business creating flexible, long-term career opportunities for people like you.

What we do

We hold interests in oil sands assets in Northern Alberta, exploration licences offshore eastern Canada and the Arctic and we conduct trading activities across various energy commodities in North America.

Our Trading business spans the country and makes us one of the top oil and natural gas marketers and traders in Canada.

In everything we do, the safety of people and operational excellence set the agenda. We are also committed to improving our environmental performance and building meaningful engagement with our stakeholders.

Join us in Calgary and you’ll be able to live and work in an attractive and dynamic city situated on the banks of the Bow River and close to Alberta's majestic Rocky Mountains.



Opportunities

We need the best professionals to help us deliver future energy needs in the most effective, innovative and responsible way. Join our 150 strong workforce and you’ll work alongside some of the most skilled and dedicated people in the energy industry who are working to create a secure energy future both locally and globally.



Network and socializing

There are plenty of opportunities to get involved at bp, socialize with colleagues and learn from them.

Besides wellness events and volunteer opportunities, we hold various social club events and offer discounted tickets to a variety of events around Calgary.





Community investment

bp Canada invests in people and programs that pursue sustainable and long-lasting progress in three key areas: education, environment and the community.

