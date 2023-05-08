There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
bp in Canada, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, is comprised of our production and operations division and our trading business creating flexible, long-term career opportunities for people like you.
We hold interests in oil sands assets in Northern Alberta, exploration licences offshore eastern Canada and the Arctic and we conduct trading activities across various energy commodities in North America.
Our Trading business spans the country and makes us one of the top oil and natural gas marketers and traders in Canada.
In everything we do, the safety of people and operational excellence set the agenda. We are also committed to improving our environmental performance and building meaningful engagement with our stakeholders.
Join us in Calgary and you’ll be able to live and work in an attractive and dynamic city situated on the banks of the Bow River and close to Alberta's majestic Rocky Mountains.
We need the best professionals to help us deliver future energy needs in the most effective, innovative and responsible way. Join our 150 strong workforce and you’ll work alongside some of the most skilled and dedicated people in the energy industry who are working to create a secure energy future both locally and globally.
There are plenty of opportunities to get involved at bp, socialize with colleagues and learn from them.
Besides wellness events and volunteer opportunities, we hold various social club events and offer discounted tickets to a variety of events around Calgary.
bp Canada invests in people and programs that pursue sustainable and long-lasting progress in three key areas: education, environment and the community.
Whether it’s surprising classrooms with the news they’ve won a grant to implement energy education projects through bp’s A+ for Energy program, donating to our annual Employee Giving Campaign or supporting our many other community initiatives, bp employees are always eager to get involved. bp recognizes and supports employees who donate to charities or volunteer by matching funds through an employee matching program.
A+ for Energy
