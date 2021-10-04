Facing challenges head on: Daniel’s story

Daniel has always been interested in numbers and finance. But after receiving his MA in international economics he went on to complete internships in communications, working for a Hungarian newspaper and British American Tobacco.

He describes bp as his “first proper job”, but admits that before he joined the company he didn’t know much about what his role might entail. “To be honest, I was a little unsure about what being an ‘intercompany analyst’ meant”, Daniel confesses, “but my interview went really well and so began my eight-year journey with bp”.

With an avid interest in travelling, Daniel’s current role as an accounting, reporting and controlling manager has exposed him to different cultures and seen him work as part of cross border teams. For Daniel, this mix is ideal. “I can make use of my interest in numbers, whilst also developing great social relationships with colleagues from across the globe”, he says.

A different kind of accounting

Describing GBS as an “essential, efficient and reliable component of bp”, Daniel’s work is focused on ensuring that the organization works efficiently from a cost perspective and reports its finances accurately. GBS engages in financial reporting, accounting work and cost management activities that are fundamentally important to the organization. Daniel’s team are currently transitioning work previously done supporting productions and operations in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada to Budapest.

Reflecting on what it means to work in energy accounting, Daniel says:

I’ve found accounting in the energy sector to be a very unique experience. It’s an ever-changing industry which means there is always more that can be learnt and understood.

And he feels that his work is central to bp’s ambition to become a net zero company by 2050, or sooner.

Our investment in renewable energy sources relies on the productions and operations side of the business having a strong performance, and my work is part of this.

bp’s increased focus on digital technologies also inspires Daniel’s work. “If you’re interested in how technological innovation can be used to solve problems then bp is an ideal employer”, he says. bp have already taken great strides to become a digital leader and Daniel’s team is constantly exploring how to use digital innovation to solve the problems that they come across.

Developing as a team leader

Daniel cites becoming a team leader as one of his biggest challenges. “For the first time I was looking after a large group of people rather than myself. It became really important to for me to build up trust with my team so they knew they could rely on me, and I on them” he says. It was the support from his line managers that helped his transition to leadership. “I’ve always had great line managers, who’ve taken a strong interest in my career progression”, he says. And taking a head on approach to tackling challenges does not go unnoticed.