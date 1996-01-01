Lubricants are at the centre of our business in Thailand. Castrol has been a well-known name in Thailand for several decades; we also blend and sell bp lubricants here.
In 2009, our company name was changed to ‘BP-Castrol (Thailand) Limited’ to fully recognize the global brands associated with our lubricants business.
Our businesses in Thailand include BP-Castrol Automotive Lubes, Castrol Industrial and Marine & Energy Lubricants.
The head office of BP-Castrol (Thailand) Limited is in the centre of Bangkok. We also have a blending plant in Samut Sakhon province, which is about 50km from Bangkok. There are 180 people working at BP-Castrol on a permanent basis and more than 100 contractors, working mainly in the blending plant, logistics and our customer sites.
Involvement in community projects is a key part of our country agenda, which also aligns with bp group’s strategy. BP-Castrol (Thailand) is a founder member and firm supporter of projects such as the annual Ploenchit fair, organized by the British Embassy to raise funds for Thai charities including projects that help to improve the quality of life for Thai people, especially children with disabilities.
In addition, in order to support the country during crisis, BP-Castrol (Thailand) provides assistance during incidents such as flooding and COVID-19.
The vision is to return benefits to the society in which bp operates. Projects are developed jointly by the leadership team, employees and the local community.
3 Rajanakarn Building, 23rd floor
South Sathon Road, Yannawa
Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand
Phone: +66 2 684 3555
Fax: +66 2 684 3742
Khun Sathit Lertsukwibul
Country sales director, BP-Castrol (Thailand) Limited
Phone: +66 2 684 3596
Fax: +66 2 684 3566
Khun Dalad Varanawat
People & culture lead (human resources manager), BP-Castrol (Thailand) Limited
Phone: +66 2 684 3605
Fax: +66 2 684 3645