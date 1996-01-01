What we do

Lubricants are at the centre of our business in Thailand. Castrol has been a well-known name in ‎Thailand for several decades; we also blend and sell bp lubricants here.



In 2009, our company name was changed to ‘BP-Castrol (Thailand) Limited’ to fully recognize the ‎global brands associated with our lubricants business.



Our businesses in Thailand include BP-Castrol Automotive Lubes, Castrol Industrial and Marine & ‎Energy Lubricants.‎

Our people and partners

The head office of BP-Castrol (Thailand) Limited is in the centre of Bangkok. We also have a blending ‎plant in Samut Sakhon province, which is about 50km from Bangkok. There are 180 people working ‎at BP-Castrol on a permanent basis and more than 100 contractors, working mainly in the blending ‎plant, logistics and our customer sites.‎

Community investment

Involvement in community projects is a key part of our country agenda, which also aligns with bp ‎group’s strategy. BP-Castrol (Thailand) is a founder member and firm supporter of projects such as ‎the annual Ploenchit fair, organized by the British Embassy to raise funds for Thai charities including ‎projects that help to improve the quality of life for Thai people, especially children with disabilities.



In addition, in order to support the country during crisis, BP-Castrol (Thailand) provides assistance ‎during incidents such as flooding and COVID-19.‎



The vision is to return benefits to the society in which bp operates. Projects are developed jointly by ‎the leadership team, employees and the local community.‎