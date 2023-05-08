Overview

The instrument and protective systems (I&PS) engineering and measurement engineering sub-disciplines are related, because they both involve sensor technology as a foundation.

Instruments and protective systems consists of three primary specialist areas including field instrumentation, safety instrumented systems (SIS), and fire and gas systems. It also includes the infrastructure (wiring, tubing, junction boxes, etc) which are used for communicating with these systems.

Field instrumentation is used to measure process parameters (such as pressure, temperature, flow, level, etc). It is also used to control through the use of final elements (e.g. using an automated valve to control flow or a variable speed drive on a pump). Instrumentation is critical in allowing process conditions to be monitored, while final elements are used to control within the prescribed facility operating envelope.

A safety instrumented system is a separate layer of protection, which acts independently of the other instrumentation and final elements for the purpose of taking the plant to a safe state if predetermined operating conditions are exceeded. SIS must be designed to stringent international standards which govern how they are to be identified, engineered, installed, operated and tested.

Finally, fire and gas systems monitor for unexpected releases, and act to isolate the process and prevent escalation to a fire or explosion.

Measurement engineering consists of an engineered set of hardware and software controls that are focused on the measurement of the quantity and quality of hydrocarbon production. bp’s measurement and metering engineers measure process variables, including pressure, temperature, flow, level and composition, and perform higher level tasks such as calculating flow measurement data for commercial and regulatory use.

In many cases, these measurement systems are the basis for meeting international standards, environmental and in-country revenue and taxation regulations. They provide process and production data for control, optimization and allocation of production revenue, and it’s true to say that energy supplies of whole countries often depend on these systems. In fact, these systems are tied directly to our licence to operate. That’s why bp’s measurement engineers are committed to delivering excellence without compromising safety.

I&PS and measurement technologies are rapidly changing as new sensor technologies, processor capability and software development result in more accurate, reliable, and faster devices. I&PS and measurement engineers are always working to use the latest technologies to solve operational and reliability challenges in environments that range from harsh North Sea conditions to hot Saharan desert, to kilometres below the Gulf of Mexico. Keeping pace with technology developments and changes is challenging and very exciting.



Your role and responsibilities

As a graduate, you’ll work within a team of experienced engineers who will mentor and coach you to develop your talents. You could find yourself:

Problem-solving and carrying out feasibility studies, standards familiarization and reliability reviews. This will expose you to a range of equipment from field sensors to state-of-the-art control systems.

Working as part of a global, multi-disciplinary support team in an advanced collaborative environment supporting critical production operations.

Working on a project to design and build process plant safety systems using the latest available technology.

The range of opportunities and experiences is vast and you can pursue your own particular interests.

Typical initial job roles include troubleshooting, collating statistical and measurement information, commissioning new equipment, becoming involved in maintenance outages or supporting minor modifications. You will get hands-on exposure to measurement, instruments and protective systems in a plant or operating environment. This plant hands-on experience is fundamental in allowing your engineering talents to achieve their full potential.



On completion of the challenge programme, you’ll have the foundational I&PS and Measurement knowledge and experience to specialize further and deepen your technical knowledge and abilities.

This can be working at an asset where you’ll provide engineering support for an operating facility, by troubleshooting operational problems or finding unique ways to solve challenging maintenance issues.

It could also be working on a major project, where you’ll be part of a team that conceptualizes a new facility, works on the design and engineering and even potentially provides construction and installation support, commissioning and start-up assistance. You could be part of a central engineering team, which provides regional or global engineering support by providing deep technical knowledge and problem-solving expertise.

The central engineering team has the opportunity to share lessons from across bp, and turn these into engineering practices that are used throughout the company to engineer and operate bp facilities. Facilities include offshore oil and gas production platforms, floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, petrochemical complexes and transportation systems.

There are a wide range of experiences with regards to instruments and protective systems or measurement. You could run a trial of a new type of sensory instrument, and work with the vendor to apply it to real-world challenges.

You might be involved in a ‘hot-cutover’ where you change-out ageing instruments and controls to a new ‘state-of-the-art’ instrumentation and control system. You might even develop a new tool to allow calculation of the probability of failure on demand of an SIS based on prior-use failure data gathered at your facility, and then optimize the testing interval to achieve target risk levels, and avoid spurious shutdowns.

The range of experiences is diverse, based on opportunity, ability and your drive to make a greater difference.

I&PS or measurement engineering positions are site-based or in central hubs around the world. You will have the opportunity to stay on a technical career path doing deep, specialized I&PS or measurement engineering. Alternately you could branch off to an engineering supervision, procurement support, a learning role, project management or other position that would leverage your I&PS and measurement knowledge in support of bp operations.