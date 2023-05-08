Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Search and apply
  4. Candidate charter

Candidate charter

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

We aim to give our candidates a world-class experience

Our aspiration is to achieve a world-class bp candidate experience, and to support this aim we have published a charter that outlines our commitment to candidates.

 

We survey candidates and new hires in multiple countries to check how bp is performing in terms of experience and to understand any opportunities for improvement.

Watch the animation below to find out more about the key elements of the candidate charter

Job opportunities at bp

Related content

Professionals

From reservoir engineers to marketing professionals, find out about the type of roles we recruit

Students and graduates

World-class programmes for students, graduates, interns, cadets and early years insight courses for students still in school

Search and apply

Join over 70,000 brilliant people, working together in around 80 countries