Candidate charter

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!
Our aspiration is to achieve a world-class bp candidate experience, and to support this aim we have published a charter that outlines our commitment to candidates.
We survey candidates and new hires in multiple countries to check how bp is performing in terms of experience and to understand any opportunities for improvement.
From reservoir engineers to marketing professionals, find out about the type of roles we recruit
World-class programmes for students, graduates, interns, cadets and early years insight courses for students still in school