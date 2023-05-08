Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Search and apply
  4. Recruitment fraud

Recruitment fraud

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

Recruitment fraud is a sophisticated fraud involving the offer of fictitious job opportunities
 

This kind of fraud is normally done through unsolicited emails, online recruitment services such as LinkedIn, bogus websites and even text messages claiming to be from bp. The aim of the fraud is to obtain personal information or money.

 

Warning signs

 

There are a number of things you need to watch out for.

 

bp will NEVER adopt any of the below practices: 

  • Request money (e.g. for ‘visa fees’, taxes, a percentage of travel expenses).
  • Request personal information such as passport and bank account details, often at an early stage.
  • Send emails from free web-based email accounts such as Yahoo, Gmail or Live.com.
  • Use mobile (cell) phone numbers, rather than office numbers.
  • Make substantial spelling and grammatical errors.
  • Insist on urgency from the outset.
  • Use poorly formatted documentation.

Job opportunities at bp

