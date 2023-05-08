Recruitment fraud

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!
This kind of fraud is normally done through unsolicited emails, online recruitment services such as LinkedIn, bogus websites and even text messages claiming to be from bp. The aim of the fraud is to obtain personal information or money.
There are a number of things you need to watch out for.
bp will NEVER adopt any of the below practices:
From reservoir engineers to marketing professionals, find out about the type of roles we recruit
World-class programmes for students, graduates, interns, cadets and early years insight courses for students still in school