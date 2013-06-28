Frequently asked questions

Site traffic information and cookies

Our technical FAQs can help you with login and system issues. The non-technical items cover general recruitment questions.

 

bp employees should visit people@bp.

Technical FAQs

Forgot password to login to your account (Candidate Zone)

When attempting to login (after you've previouly created) an account, should you not remember your password click the 'Forgot Username or Password?' link.

 

Enter you email address and click 'Continue'.

 

You will then receive an email with a link to reset your password. Enter the answers to your security questions, you will then be prompted to create a new password.

Your account has been temporarily locked

In the event that your account has been locked, this will only last for about an hour.

 

After this time you will be able to again attempt to enter another password and / or follow the steps to create a new password. Waiting within this timeframe will be the quickest way to gain access to your account.

Non-technical FAQs

Working at bp

What qualities do you look for in a candidate?
We look for a range of technical skills and qualifications plus great initiative, communication and teamworking skills, and the ability to inspire others. For senior and managerial positions, you’ll need proven leadership skills. Our values - safety, respect, excellence, courage, one team - define what we expect from our employees and what we aspire to as an organisation.
What is the working environment like?

bp is a global organization and each one of our locations is unique. During the interview process you might visit your potential place of work and meet your new manager who will show the huge variety of jobs, career areas, locations, employee profiles and a host of other content that you may be interested in finding out.

 

It is also worth following us on Instagram @life.at.bp and www.facebook.com/bpcareers where you will find a range of photos celebrating our culture, colleagues and careers around the globe.

What is the range of benefits that bp offers?

We offer a competitive salary which takes into consideration your experience, as well as internal and external market data. Regional variances will occur, but broadly speaking these are:

  • Health care - medical / dental / vision.
  • Protection - life insurance / short and long term disability.
  • Accidental death / occupational accidental death.
  • Pensions and savings plan.
  • Annual cash bonus.
  • The share value plan - designed to reward long-term sustained performance and create alignment with the delivery of value for shareholders.
  • Vacation and holidays.
What opportunities are there for career progression?

The size, global scale and diversity of our business mean there are fantastic opportunities. If you show genuine desire, skill and initiative we’d be delighted to help you develop your career.

 

Vacancies are posted on our internal applications system so employees can review and discuss these opportunities with their line managers.

What other opportunities are there at bp?
Please search for live bp vacancies here. For all Castrol vacancies, please find out more about careers at Castrol here.
Are there flexible working options?
Here at bp we recognize that there is no one standard flexible working policy that will suit every individual. As a result, we have developed a comprehensive range of flexible working options based on some core principles which vary across each of the countries in which we operate. We are open to discussing these with you once you have reached the face-to-face interview stage of the recruitment process and these discussions will be very much role and location dependent.

Diversity, inclusion and disability

Is there a diversity and inclusion policy?
We are committed to a culture of diversity at bp. It helps us attract, develop and retain outstanding talent – regardless of background. Our selection and assessment processes are free from bias or discrimination. Everyone is given access to opportunities within the organisation.
I have a disability, illness or injury which requires adjustment or additional support in the recruitment process, what should I do?
Please let us know in your application if you need an adjustment, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability. All information provided to us by you will be treated with complete confidentiality. We will do our best to support you and make reasonable adjustments where possible.

Application process

How can I verify that my CV has been received?

After submitting your application for a job you should receive an email confirming that your application has been received. It may take up to 48 hours for you to receive this message. If, after 48 hours, you have still not received the email confirmation:

  • Check your junk email or spam email folder.
  • Check that the email address that you used for the application process was the correct one.
  • If you are still experiencing issues, please contact us.
Do you accept applications by email?
We encourage you to use our online application process. If you are using assistive technologies, please contact us here and we will advise you what to do next.
Am I allowed to apply to more than one role / programme or office location?

We ask candidates to apply to the role / programme and office location that interests them the most. For our graduate programmes please use the degree matcher to view the opportunities which you are eligible to apply for and select the opportunity that is right for you.

 

For our graduate programme we welcome one application per year. For experience hire roles, whilst you can only apply once to a role, you are able to apply for other positions simultaneously, if you deem them suitable.

If I am unsuccessful at any stage of the recruitment process, when can I reapply?
If you have been considered for an early careers position (graduate, internship or apprenticeship) and are not successful, you will need to wait until the following year before applying again. We open for new applications each September.
Are there application deadlines?
Please note that vacancies will be filled on an ongoing basis after opening and we may close applications before the stated deadline. Therefore, we highly recommend you submit your application as early as possible in order to be considered for the opportunity of your choice.
I have international qualifications; how can I check that these are equivalent to the qualifications needed for the role I am applying for?
International qualifications can be verified using NARIC which candidates will have to pay for.
How can I check the status of my application?
Login to your account and enter your login details (created at time of initial application). Once you’ve logged in you will be able to view your applications and their current statuses.
Can I have feedback on my application?
Due to the high volumes of applications we are unable to provide specific feedback at earlier stages in the process. Feedback will be provided after the final stage.

Graduates

Students and graduates
I’m interested in applying to a graduate / early career programme and do not meet the minimum academic requirements for the role?
If you are applying to one of our graduate / early career programmes our minimum academic requirements for the role you are applying to are an important part in the selection process. If for any reason you have not met these, and you have mitigating circumstances please make sure you declare these in your application to us, these will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
I have already graduated; can I apply to the graduate programme?
Yes, we welcome all applications, and candidates who are studying for a post-graduate qualification.
I am a UK graduate candidate applying / interested in early careers opportunities (apprenticeships, internships, graduate programmes, insight opportunities) and I would like to contact BP about my application / interest?

If you would like to contact us to discuss any of our early career programmes or opportunities, please contact us via: enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk or call us on 0800 279 2088 (If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149) and we will be happy to discuss this with you.


In addition, if you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability please email us or call us on the contact details provided above.


Please note that you will need to inform us of any necessary adjustments ahead of any face to face assessments.  If you have requested extra time for the online test stage and require adjustments at any other stage of the process please let us know by calling or emailing us at the above contact details.

Online tests and interviews

If I am invited to complete online tests, how can I prepare for these?
You will be emailed a practice link ahead of your online test, which will allow you to familiarize yourself with the test you will be sitting.
If I am invited to complete a video interview, how can I prepare for these
Will I be able to highlight any extenuating circumstances that could affect my application?

We understand that certain circumstances can prevent you from achieving the essential education criteria. If you would like us to consider extenuating circumstances that have affected your academic results / obtained qualifications, please highlight this in the relevant section in your application.

 

For graduates, please tick the mitigating circumstances box on both the degree matcher and the application form upon applying. It is very important that you use the space provided on the application form under the mitigating circumstances section to help us understand your situation.

 

This will then be taken into consideration when screening your application form. Please be aware that we may contact you asking for further information. All information provided to us by you will be treated with complete confidentiality.

 

Please also note – if you have a valid reason for not being able to use the online application, we’ll be happy to consider this and use another method.

What happens if my computer / device crashes half-way through an online test?
If you have saved your test as you have progressed through, you should be able to log back in to the same place. If there are any issues, you may have to start again. If issues do persist, please do contact us so we can support.
What do I do if I cannot make my interview or assessment centre?
It is essential that you let us know as soon as possible if you are not able to attend. As soon as you know that you cannot make your interview or assessment, please contact us to let us know. We will endeavour, where possible, to reschedule this for you. If we are not able to reschedule then we put you on hold until we are able to. However, as we make offers on a rolling basis, and receive high volumes of applications we cannot guarantee that there will be further interview / assessment slots available.

Work permits and experience

Does bp offer work experience?
We run several programmes which are designed to provide valuable work experience and shadowing in our business. For more details please look at our early career pages in your region.
Do bp issue work permits?
We cannot guarantee that you will be issued with a work permit, where possible, country depending, we will work with immigration to start the process on your behalf once you have accepted a job offer from us.

Other questions

What should I do if I search for a job and no results come back?
Unfortunately, this means there are no available positions using the search criteria that you specified. Broaden your search criteria or set yourself up for job alerts to automatically notify you of any suitable new roles.
If you are a recruitment agency interested in working with bp?
bp currently has a global preferred supplier list in place which we regularly review.
Job opportunities at bp

