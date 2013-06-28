Frequently asked questions

bp employees should visit people@bp.
When attempting to login (after you've previouly created) an account, should you not remember your password click the 'Forgot Username or Password?' link.
Enter you email address and click 'Continue'.
You will then receive an email with a link to reset your password. Enter the answers to your security questions, you will then be prompted to create a new password.
In the event that your account has been locked, this will only last for about an hour.
After this time you will be able to again attempt to enter another password and / or follow the steps to create a new password. Waiting within this timeframe will be the quickest way to gain access to your account.
bp is a global organization and each one of our locations is unique. During the interview process you might visit your potential place of work and meet your new manager who will show the huge variety of jobs, career areas, locations, employee profiles and a host of other content that you may be interested in finding out.
It is also worth following us on Instagram @life.at.bp and www.facebook.com/bpcareers where you will find a range of photos celebrating our culture, colleagues and careers around the globe.
We offer a competitive salary which takes into consideration your experience, as well as internal and external market data. Regional variances will occur, but broadly speaking these are:
The size, global scale and diversity of our business mean there are fantastic opportunities. If you show genuine desire, skill and initiative we’d be delighted to help you develop your career.
Vacancies are posted on our internal applications system so employees can review and discuss these opportunities with their line managers.
After submitting your application for a job you should receive an email confirming that your application has been received. It may take up to 48 hours for you to receive this message. If, after 48 hours, you have still not received the email confirmation:
We ask candidates to apply to the role / programme and office location that interests them the most. For our graduate programmes please use the degree matcher to view the opportunities which you are eligible to apply for and select the opportunity that is right for you.
For our graduate programme we welcome one application per year. For experience hire roles, whilst you can only apply once to a role, you are able to apply for other positions simultaneously, if you deem them suitable.
If you would like to contact us to discuss any of our early career programmes or opportunities, please contact us via: enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk or call us on 0800 279 2088 (If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149) and we will be happy to discuss this with you.
In addition, if you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability please email us or call us on the contact details provided above.
Please note that you will need to inform us of any necessary adjustments ahead of any face to face assessments. If you have requested extra time for the online test stage and require adjustments at any other stage of the process please let us know by calling or emailing us at the above contact details.
We understand that certain circumstances can prevent you from achieving the essential education criteria. If you would like us to consider extenuating circumstances that have affected your academic results / obtained qualifications, please highlight this in the relevant section in your application.
For graduates, please tick the mitigating circumstances box on both the degree matcher and the application form upon applying. It is very important that you use the space provided on the application form under the mitigating circumstances section to help us understand your situation.
This will then be taken into consideration when screening your application form. Please be aware that we may contact you asking for further information. All information provided to us by you will be treated with complete confidentiality.
Please also note – if you have a valid reason for not being able to use the online application, we’ll be happy to consider this and use another method.
