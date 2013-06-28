Frequently asked questions

We understand that certain circumstances can prevent you from achieving the essential education criteria. If you would like us to consider extenuating circumstances that have affected your academic results / obtained qualifications, please highlight this in the relevant section in your application.

For graduates, please tick the mitigating circumstances box on both the degree matcher and the application form upon applying. It is very important that you use the space provided on the application form under the mitigating circumstances section to help us understand your situation.

This will then be taken into consideration when screening your application form. Please be aware that we may contact you asking for further information. All information provided to us by you will be treated with complete confidentiality.

Please also note – if you have a valid reason for not being able to use the online application, we’ll be happy to consider this and use another method.