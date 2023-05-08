Video interviews

The world of talent acquisition is always changing, and in most industries, technology continues to play a key role in how recruiting advances as a discipline. Among other emerging trends, on-demand video interviewing is a tool that is growing in popularity during employer screening and selection processes. Although there are significant benefits to this method of assessment (which I will discuss later), there is a large population of the professional market that is unfamiliar or otherwise uncomfortable with this new platform. In this article, I will share some key insights and best practices on how to put your best foot forward in an on-demand video interview.

On-demand video interviewing is a relatively new approach to the applicant screening process that integrates pre-recorded question prompts (similar to the questions one might be asked during a traditional phone screening) and gives candidates a timeframe to record their own video response to the questions.

Why it works



On-demand screening ensures that every candidate is given the exact same interview experience. Each individual will be asked the same set of questions in precisely the same way which allows them to demonstrate their unique abilities and background in a fair and unbiased setting.

On-demand also allows candidates to take part in the process on their own time. A majority of currently-employed job-seekers prefer to partake in screenings during “after-work” hours. On-demand can be done from the comfort of your home at whatever time is most convenient to you.