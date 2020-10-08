Life@bp podcast – being a good engineer is saying I don’t know and asking for help

In this episode we talk to chemical engineers Caitlyn and Erick. We discuss their excitement for bp’s new vision and their love of solving problems that have significant societal impact

Being a good engineer is saying I don’t know and asking for help.

They also have plenty of advice to offer from their time as graduates. So, listen out for why it’s good to have mentors, how you can make yourself the biggest advocate of you, and why it matters to not just do your work, but understand why you’re doing it.

