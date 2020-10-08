Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Life@bp
  4. Our stories
  5. Life@bp podcast – being a good engineer is saying I don’t know and asking for help

Life@bp podcast – being a good engineer is saying I don’t know and asking for help

Published:
8 October 2020

A conversation with US chemical engineers, Caitlyn and Erick

In this episode we talk to chemical engineers Caitlyn and Erick. We discuss their excitement for bp’s new vision and their love of solving problems that have significant societal impact

 

Being a good engineer is saying I don’t know and asking for help.

 

They also have plenty of advice to offer from their time as graduates. So, listen out for why it’s good to have mentors, how you can make yourself the biggest advocate of you, and why it matters to not just do your work, but understand why you’re doing it. 

Further listening...

Sometimes serious and sometimes playful, throughout the series you’ll hear stories, insights and reflections that enlighten and inspire. From life at bp and beyond. 

Job opportunities at bp

Related content

Life@bp

It is in bp's interest to invest in our greatest assets - our people - to ensure that what might start out as just a job becomes a long and fulfilling career

Engineering

Across the world, our engineers are pioneering the latest technologies in environments where safety and efficiency are absolute priorities

Our strategy

We plan to grow the upstream, focus the downstream and invest with discipline in transition