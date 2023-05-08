Innovation & Engineering (I&E) is one of bp’s new business groups and is positioned to be an engine for innovation across bp. It plays a key role in redefining bp into a successful, financially resilient low carbon company. Within I&E, the Applied Sciences teams will apply science, in combination with engineering, digital and commercial capabilities from across I&E, to help realize our Net Zero future.

Overview

Applied sciences (AS) is a centralised scientific resource focussed on driving bp’s transition into an efficient, profitable, net zero company. Applied sciences is the home for bp’s scientists; our deep expertise is built on a foundation of world-class laboratory experimentation.

Applied sciences is integrated with our customer groups, providing differentiated products and solutions to meet the short-mid term market needs. Applied sciences leads the longer term technology agenda, identifying emerging trends and innovating to develop energy pathways and platforms that will provide the future pipeline for our net zero transition.

AS teams develop and support all of bp’s differentiated fuels & Castrol products. We oversee quality control procedures and deliver global product stewardship. AS bring deep science-based technical expertise to support our operations. We target innovative low carbon and bio process solutions.

AS provides smart due diligence to underpin technology investments. We focus our bp expertise where it will create the most value and collaborate with academia and innovation ecosystems in America, Europe & Asia.

Responsibilities

The Applied Sciences Challenger Programme will operate in a flexible model that allow graduates to experience the breadth of applied sciences, eg: mission-led placements within country over a period of three years. We support our challengers to get professional accreditation and become chartered engineers and chemists.

Requirements

We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new perspective, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!

To apply for this role, you will need to be in your final year of study or have completed your Masters degree.