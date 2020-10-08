Life@bp podcast – going where the opportunity takes you

In this episode we speak with Oliver Grimston – bp’s chief of staff in Iraq





From growing up in a small UK town to working on one of the Middle East’s largest oil fields, and from joining bp as a graduate petrophysicist to becoming chief of staff, Oliver’s is a fascinating story of taking the opportunities as they arise and being willing to step into the unknown.

Things are changing all the time. You have to learn to be resilient.

With reflections on work experience, the pandemic and the value of understanding different people’s mindsets and cultures, Oliver provides plenty of advice to students who will soon make the move into the world of work.

