Supply, trading & shipping at bp

As one of the world’s most developed commodity trading businesses, our supply, trading & shipping arm keeps the planet’s energy moving. With an extensive portfolio and expertise in physical supply and trading and bespoke financial structures, this part of bp enables over 12,000 customers to make the most of their assets – all while offering people like you an excellent place to begin a rewarding career.

Supply, trading & shipping is perfectly placed to connect multi-energy solutions across bp and support the company as an integrated energy business, while helping to create a strong competitive advantage. To do this, we’ll need to be constantly pursuing commercial opportunities. Optimizing our core businesses. Looking for new revenue streams. Striving for more innovative digital and customer solutions, as well as building closer collaboration across bp and beyond. Throughout, the deep expertise and leadership of our people will be key to helping us continue to be one of the world’s leading energy traders.

That’s why we’re looking for the sharpest minds and brightest talent and empowering them to progress in our inclusive and agile culture. By joining supply, trading & shipping, you’ll have the opportunity to be a part of it all, while working with some of the most dynamic, diverse and high performing teams around.

