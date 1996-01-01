Site traffic information and cookies

Trading

Our traders work with our partners to buy, sell and move energy, integrating our products and services to provide energy solutions for 12,000 customers in 140 countries
From risk and trade control to analytics and trading, we give our people a wide range of opportunities to demonstrate their strengths and hone their skills in an innovative, fast-paced and performance-driven setting.

 

Fuelled by our world-class insight and expertise, we continue to grow as one of the world’s leading energy trader.

 

We achieve this through:

  • developing and continuously evolving a globally diversified portfolio that accesses new markets, commodities and commercial opportunities
  • collaborating with the business groups to provide innovative commercial solutions that add value to bp’s assets
  • delivering high-quality earnings and creating an organization that is swift to identify and optimise market insights
  • acting at all times with respect and integrity with the people we work with and the markets we operate in
  • a comprehensive, rigorous and holistic risk control framework that ensures we operate at all times in a safe, compliant and efficient way
  • the deep expertise and leadership of our people.

