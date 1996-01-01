Founder Charles Wakefield worked with customers and world-leading pioneers in the motorcar, motorcycle and aviation industries to create ground-breaking products.
This pioneering spirit continues today, constantly testing and improving what came before and moving onward, upward, forward.
Castrol is evolving and aims to use its unique products and offers, technological know-how, digital solutions, global reach and partnerships to meet the needs of customers in the automotive, aerospace, marine, wind and machinery manufacturing sectors.
In 2023, Castrol unveiled its refreshed brand. The logo and brand identity have been designed to reflect the areas we’re already in like EV Fluids, predictive maintenance, and data centres, and we’re exploring opportunities to provide solutions and services that will complement our core lubricants business and provide additional value to customers.
We’re investing in our technology centres in China, US, UK and Germany to accelerate progress and address customer needs and we’re helping to drive sustainability: with aims for 2030 to save waste, reduce carbon and improve lives.
