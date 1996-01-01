Site traffic information and cookies

Castrol

We’re investing in our technology centres in China, US, UK and Germany to accelerate progress and address customer needs and we’re helping to drive sustainability
Castrol
For well over 100 years, Castrol has been at the cutting-edge for engine oil technology and innovation.
 

Founder Charles Wakefield worked with customers and world-leading pioneers in the motorcar, motorcycle and aviation industries to create ground-breaking products.

 

This pioneering spirit continues today, constantly testing and improving what came before and moving onward, upward, forward.

 

Castrol is evolving and aims to use its unique products and offers, technological know-how, digital solutions, global reach and partnerships to meet the needs of customers in the automotive, aerospace, marine, wind and machinery manufacturing sectors.

 

In 2023, Castrol unveiled its refreshed brand. The logo and brand identity have been designed to reflect the areas we’re already in like EV Fluids, predictive maintenance, and data centres, and we’re exploring opportunities to provide solutions and services that will complement our core lubricants business and provide additional value to customers.
We’re investing in our technology centres in China, US, UK and Germany to accelerate progress and address customer needs and we’re helping to drive sustainability: with aims for 2030 to save waste, reduce carbon and improve lives.

 

Read more about Castrol’s PATH360 sustainability programme.

Explore opportunities with us

Experienced professionals

 

Working with us offers reward, prestige and the opportunity to do brilliant things. Wherever you join us, you’ll discover how we thrive on making the seemingly impossible possible and apply creative ideas to every single thing we do. We’re powered by fluid thinking. So no matter where you join the business, you’ll be a on a winning team.

 

Because at Castrol, success has no limits.

 

Find out more about Castrol in your region

Search and apply for Castrol jobs

