Because we respect individuality within a culture of collaboration, our next big retail idea could come from you
Retail
When it comes to retail, it's the energy and ideas of our people that make a difference to our customers and ensure our products and services are market leaders.
 

Customers often visit our petrol or service stations at crucial times. As part of our global retail team, you’ll be there to give them everything they need - including brilliant service. In return, we’ll make sure you have the flexibility, overtime opportunities and excellent scope for progression you need to keep yourself moving in the right direction too. 

 

A bp Marks & Spencer employee refilling the fridge

UK retail careers

A bp employee prepares coffee for a customer

Australia retail careers

A barista makes coffee at a Wild Bean Cafe in New Zealand

New Zealand retail careers

bp retail Poland

Poland retail careers

Wild Bean barista

Netherlands retail careers

Spain retail careers

 

Please take your CV into a local bp site.

Latest jobs

Life@bp

 

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business

