Research and technology

From exploration to trading, in our quest for excellence we embrace leading-edge technologies
We have our sights firmly fixed on the future. Our innovation and engineering teams provide the knowledge, expertise and creativity to keep us at the cutting edge and help make the future ours.
 

Technology and information give us the insight we need to operate effectively.


Information tells us how deep to drill our wells and where the best path for our pipelines should be. It also keeps us informed of global energy prices and the costs of our projects. Our systems are some of the most advanced in the world – and our information technology professionals are fully engaged in safely and reliably finding energy and maximizing the value of our assets.

 

In our culture of discovery, we offer wide-ranging development opportunities across the bp and Castrol businesses.

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business

