Overview

No other graduate programme provides you the same breadth of experiences across finance and risk. It means you can expect to build a strong understanding of how these functions interact with each other and gain an invaluable insight into how finance, risk and compliance are integral to the business.

This three-year programme is offered by our global trading & shipping business in London, Houston, Chicago and Singapore. Trading & shipping is the commercial trading face of bp, with professionals working in 35 countries under a wide range of regulatory regimes and bp’s own internal control process. Its role is to link our experience as a leading energy producer and marketer with our knowledge of specific markets to provide customers with the energy products and service they need – whether oil, gas, electrical power, chemicals, finance or a combination of these.

In trading & shipping, our expertise and reputation is built around our people. Join the programme, and you’ll be able to develop your career in a challenging and entrepreneurial environment characterised by innovative thinking, knowledge and teamwork.



Your role and responsibilities

You’ll follow a rotational programme that provides hands-on experience working in real roles, to deliver tangible benefits and measurable results.

Role rotations are available in the following areas:

Operational excellence

As part of the operational excellence team, you will help with managing, setting and promoting new and continuing improvement initiatives, compliant with Operational Risk standards and Internal Control processes across Trading & thipping.

Commodity risk

Working in commodity risk means you must understand, control and constructively challenge trading activity and positions on a near real-time basis within Trading & shipping to ensure it is compliant and aligned to intended trading strategy. Commodity risk teams are present on each trading floor within Trading & shipping to analyse consistency of risks, results and positions. They provide independent and unbiased daily market exposure and P&L reports, ensuring that data is accurate and insightful.



Credit risk

Trading & shipping must have robust processes in place to monitor, understand and manage its credit risk. Credit risk includes counterparty performance risk, and delivered unpaid credit risk. Credit risk is the potential for financial loss due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of a third party, or due to any other circumstances which result in such third party refusing or otherwise failing to perform its contractual payment or performance obligations to bp.

Development opportunities

The rotational programme will provide you with an invaluable breadth of experience and first-hand exposure to how our functions support our supply and trading activities.

While in the programme, you can expect to develop a range of competencies and skills through on-the-job and formal training. You’ll participate in a training plan that will ensure you develop your non-technical as well as technical skills. There will also be a strong focus on leadership skills, as we are looking to build future leaders of the business.

A range of professional qualifications are supported within finance and risk and there is the flexibility for you to influence what you study, subject to the business needs.

The programme will expose you to the energy industry and allow you to work side by side with some of the best energy trading support professionals around. You’ll also have the opportunity to learn about and help solve some of the most important issues we face.

Your future

The programme will provide you with a foundation to build a long-term career with bp. On successful completion, you’ll move into a finance and risk role depending on where your interests lie and where you can add the most value.