Life@bp podcast – a life less ordinary

A conversation with global citizen, US Army veteran and current graduate business analyst, Ahmed Diallo
As the son of a WHO doctor he lived all over the world when he was growing up, and then got to see even more of it during his time in the US Army.
So how exactly did he end up at bp? Ahmed gives us the fascinating answer to that question here, as well as telling us about the film which got him hooked on computing, what an 'I Love Me' book is, how to identify transferable skills, and why having mentors is the best advice he has ever been given.
It is in bp's interest to invest in our greatest assets - our people - to ensure that what might start out as just a job becomes a long and fulfilling career
Today, we support over 145,000 jobs across the country and we reinvest every dollar we earn here right back into the US economy
We plan to grow the upstream, focus the downstream and invest with discipline in transition