Life@bp podcast – a life less ordinary

In this episode we’re talking with business analyst and junior developer, Ahmed Diallo. While Ahmed may currently be on our IT&S graduate programme out in Chicago, he’s got a whole life behind him too

As the son of a WHO doctor he lived all over the world when he was growing up, and then got to see even more of it during his time in the US Army.

So how exactly did he end up at bp? Ahmed gives us the fascinating answer to that question here, as well as telling us about the film which got him hooked on computing, what an 'I Love Me' book is, how to identify transferable skills, and why having mentors is the best advice he has ever been given.

