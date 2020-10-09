Site traffic information and cookies

Life@bp podcast – creating a net zero movement

Published:
9 October 2020

A conversation with India based Castrol’s route to market analyst, Gaurav Khatri

Across an insightful, reflective and sometimes poignant 30 mins, Gaurav tells us about his passion for sustainability, why he signed up to be part of One Young World and the role he is now playing to engage colleagues with our net zero mission

 

We also discuss how Gaurav’s MBA and summer internship with Castrol helped him transition from a technical engineering role into a marketing role.

 

If 50,000 employees at bp look for a solution on sustainability every day, it will be easy to become a net zero company by 2050.

 

In a deeply reflective moment, Gaurav also tells us about how the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy has impacted his mother’s health, and why bp’s culture and focus on safety is so important to him. 

