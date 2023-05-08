Overview



Join bp for an exciting career in digital architecture. Architects work across our digital platforms and products to define how we use these to deliver our business strategy. We build an understanding of priorities, gaps and create roadmaps to address them.



Meeting bp’s net zero ambitions requires us to transform our business. Creating an integrated energy company will require the best digital talent to architect the future. As a new graduate, you will help shape the future of bp.

We are looking for people with a passion for technology who want to play their part in defining our digital, low-carbon future.



You will be embedded with a team, with the resources of one of the world's largest IT organisations and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. You will learn new platforms, approaches and techniques. You will experiment with new technologies and learn to develop new solutions.

We will help you along your way, but you possess a spark that drives you forward and are energized by operating with a degree of autonomy!



Your role and responsibilities



You will work with teams of product owners, service owners, architects and other specialists to develop, improve and craft new digital products and services.

Depending on your interest, you will focus in one of two areas:

Platform architecture

Helping to architect, roadmap and deploy new capabilities for our core digital platforms:

Cloud compute & storage (including Edge, Container & Serverless)

Network connectivity

Data & analytics

Developer platforms & pipelines

Digital workplace

Digital systems and telemetry

Solution architecture



Working within Innovation and intelligent operations teams for our production & operations business. Deploy new digital capabilities in service of:

Low carbon & sustainability

& sustainability Refining optimisation & performance

Production management

Subsurface & Wells

Finance, Treasury & Tax

HR systems

Procurement

Requirements