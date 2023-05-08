There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!
Join bp for an exciting career in digital architecture. Architects work across our digital platforms and products to define how we use these to deliver our business strategy. We build an understanding of priorities, gaps and create roadmaps to address them.
Meeting bp’s net zero ambitions requires us to transform our business. Creating an integrated energy company will require the best digital talent to architect the future. As a new graduate, you will help shape the future of bp.
We are looking for people with a passion for technology who want to play their part in defining our digital, low-carbon future.
You will be embedded with a team, with the resources of one of the world's largest IT organisations and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. You will learn new platforms, approaches and techniques. You will experiment with new technologies and learn to develop new solutions.
We will help you along your way, but you possess a spark that drives you forward and are energized by operating with a degree of autonomy!
You will work with teams of product owners, service owners, architects and other specialists to develop, improve and craft new digital products and services.
Depending on your interest, you will focus in one of two areas:
Platform architecture
Helping to architect, roadmap and deploy new capabilities for our core digital platforms:
Solution architecture
Working within Innovation and intelligent operations teams for our production & operations business. Deploy new digital capabilities in service of:
bp has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effective and new business models. As a new analyst, we need you to help shape the future of bp!
In the role of business analyst you will learn new approaches and techniques to solve problems and deliver outcomes. You will experiment with new technologies and be part of developing new solutions. We will help you along your way, but you must possess a spark that drives you forward, have a curious attitude, and be energised by operating with a degree of autonomy!
We are looking for people who want to partner with business units, explore their needs and help define solutions that help them achieve their mission.
You will embed within a business unit in a DevOps team or project team. Once there, you will help to deliver easy-to-use customer focused solutions. You will learn and use techniques like design thinking to make sure we solve the right problems. You will explore use-cases and help refine the user stories. Once built, you'll help run, evolve and support the solutions, as well as validate that the solutions achieve the desired effect.
You will act as the main interface for all facets of Innovation & engineering within the area. The role requires thought leadership, ability to influence and inspire business and cultural change in a positive and impactful way. Internal relationships are equally as meaningful. As well as having relationships for your own services, you will connect with other projects in service of the wider Innovation & engineering agenda.
Our culture is ‘exploring, thinking and doing’ as a community, and you will live this every single day. You'll ensure the team build bridges to other adjacent teams, align delivery activities and ensure all groups are working together to drive an excellent outcome.
Demonstrate exposure to the field of digital via study, voluntary activity or work experience and articulate rationale for why you want to pursue a role in digital at bp.
Do you have an obsession with data and analytics? Do you love finding impactful insights from various data sets that can be used to drive improvements in a companies' performance, business processes and products? Do you love Excel but love PowerBI, Tableau and PowerPoint even more? Are you curious and have a desire to learn an exciting new field and new technologies? Do you want to help bp tackle its most challenging problems, advance the energy transition, help drive performance improvements across the globe, or make data driven recommendations to improve our customer experiences with our products and services?
We are looking for people who like working with all types of different businesses and products and who believe data driven insights can positively impact business delivery. You will be embedded with a dynamic data and analytics team, with the resources of one of the world’s largest companies and leading analytical specialists.
You will work with business people, engineers, managers, data scientists, data engineers and other analyst to understand how the business is performing and how to make it even better. You will dig into data sets and use tools and techniques to cleanse, rationalize and infer meaning out of data. Using that data and performance information, you will craft views that help decision makers use data in an intuitive and consumable way.
It’s all about the data! There is no surprise that data is a seamless fabric that pervades every corner of our planet, making it the most valuable renewable resource. Data’s value stems from its potential to be distilled into an essential commodity. In its most refined state, data can be transformed into knowledge which powers decision making and provides opportunities for operational efficiencies and increased revenue.
Come blaze passion into designing, building, and integrating big data with the data engineering team to help make data and its pipelines more useful to the enterprise. Supercharge your human operating system and learning capacity while experimenting with new technology products, building, and maintaining data structures and architecture for data ingestion and processing. You’ll learn techniques, approaches and help develop technology products that enable data discovery, visualisation, and insights.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
Desirable Criteria
Do you have an obsession with data analytics, statistics or machine learning? Do you love finding exciting insights in deep and sophisticated datasets or optimise processes at scale using algorithms? Do you want to help bp tackle its most challenging problems?
We are looking for graduates who like working at-pace and believe that data can help drive phenomenal decision making. You will be embedded with a dynamic data-focused team. We will help you along your way, but you possess a spark that drives you forward and are comfortable operating with a degree of autonomy.
You will work with business people, other data scientists, data engineers, software engineers and domain specialists to understand the challenges to us achieving our aspirations.
You will dig into data sets and use tools and techniques to cleanse, rationalise and infer meaning out of data.
As the data-centric culture takes root, you'll continue to partner with the users of the data to expose new insights and relate data to other areas.
At bp, we provide energy that fuels growth and improves the lives of people across the globe. The world is changing and the energy industry with it – we are committed to being net-zero producers of carbon by 2050 or sooner and crafting a more sustainable future. Managing this change safely is a huge and complex challenge for us. Our technologists and designers are at the heart of meeting this challenge. Think of this as a chance to shape yourself, while helping to reimagine energy for bp and for the planet.
You’ll have the chance to work on a variety of different projects within our digital design teams – giving you end-to-end experience within a modern and pioneering design studio where you can really develop your user experience (UX) and/or user interface (UI) design skills.
Our digital design team is working to humanize digital innovation in bp. We use design to help people engage with our company and with digital technology in new ways, empowering better experiences, safer operations and a more sustainable future. By joining our team, you will have access to resources from one of the world's largest technology departments and exposure to design projects across the breadth of bp global operations.
Day-to-day activities will depend on which of the five design roles you rotate across:
Our product and service design experts shape the design aspects of a digital product, covering UX / UI to a website, platform or mobile application. They also integrate and connect all aspects of digital products and services, including design thinking.
If you enjoy writing, storytelling or visual design, working within digital content design would be an ideal fit. This team owns and develops content for bp’s digital solutions and tools, including copywriting, content strategy, digital marketing and graphic design (e.g., print, digital, photography and video).
Our designs are only successful if supported by effective research. The UX research team oversees and plans research aspects of design and user experience to add valuable insights to design processes. This includes measuring the user experience by collecting feedback, analyzing trends and conducting usability testing.
If design engineering is your future, you’ll have an opportunity to help define the technology, tools, architecture and engineering for design in bp. This is a broad and interesting domain, that combines design creativity with developer skills to execute full-stack design for digital outputs, including pattern libraries, frameworks and mobile interfaces.
Within design operations you’ll have an opportunity to coordinate design projects and support operational delivery. This team plans and executes all design operations and design business engagements with key stakeholders, as well as scopes design requests and studio resourcing.
You are keen to tackle big, meaningful design challenges and have a passion for helping. You enjoy experimenting with emerging design trends and technologies, while creating positive human experiences too.
We also value skills in Lean UX or Agile methods like Scrum or Kanban, or experience working in a collaborative, agile environment.
At bp, we provide the energy that fuels growth and improves the lives of people across the globe. However, the world is changing and the energy industry with it. We are committed to being net-zero producers of carbon by 2030. This is against an ever-increasing risk of security threats to the company. Leading this change safely is a huge and complex challenge for us. Our technologists are at the heart of meeting this challenge, to help deliver solutions to our complex problems in a safe way. The environment is ever changing - think of this as a chance to shape yourself and the future of bp.
In our Innovation & engineering graduate programme, you’ll enjoy some of the best training and development the industry has to offer. For two years you’ll work in two very different teams within Security - giving you end to end experience of a modern and cutting-edge security group where you can really develop your skills.
You’ll join our digital security focused team; with the resources of one of the world's largest technology departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. The Security team’s purpose is to enable bp’s low carbon ambition, through delivery, in a cyber safe way, of the underpinning transformation. While bp takes this journey, they will ensure cyber safe day-to-day operations. Day to day activities will depend on which of the four roles you rotate across. Our core information security specialists build customer trust and empower the business to understand cyber threats, identify vulnerabilities and manage cyber risks to their business operations. They advise on complex information security and risk management issues. A real challenge!
If delivering digital security policy, compliance, governance and risk advisory services, underpinned by automation and data is your passion, working within the governance, risk & compliance (GRC) group would be an ideal fit.
Within operational security management you’ll experience opportunities to design, deliver and manage critical operational security systems. This team enables active, intelligence and analytics-led incident response company-wide. Our 24x7 operations require advanced technical and investigative skills covering automation system security, all corporate solutions and Counter Threat & Intelligence tooling.
Or if information security engineering is your future, you’ll have an opportunity to learn to build systems that remain dependable in the face of malware, error or mischance. This is a broad and interesting domain, that ranges from Cryptography and computer security through to hardware tamper resistance.
Being analytical and logical. You’ll be keen on solving security problems in a creative manner to serve the businesses you support underpinned with a passion for enabling safe operations.You’ll enjoy exploring and experimenting with new and emerging technologies too and pitting your wits against cyber threats.
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are building a culture of success and providing our IT professionals the opportunities to grow and embrace the technologies to deliver our ambitions.
Software & platform engineering underpins all that we do. It enables our business aspirations and helps turn our net zero ambitions into a reality. As an graduate, you will help shape the future of bp.
As a software engineer you will be embedded within one of our software engineering teams and will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver business value. You will be exposed to new technologies and learn to develop new solutions and products. You’ll be developing enterprise software primarily using Java J2EE / C#.Net or other high-level languages. Learn about low-code platforms such as Salesforce, Service Now and Microsoft PowerApps. You will be exposed to responsive mobile/web application development using React Native / Xamarin or other modern frameworks.
As a platform engineer you will be embedded within one of our platform engineering teams and will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver high value, highly scalable and resilient platforms to support the enterprise. You will be exposed to new technologies and learn to build, maintain, and administer platforms across the enterprise. You will learn about our automation frameworks and will have the opportunity to develop your complex scripting (typically Python) skills and support microservices development. You will engineer and automate robust, secure, and scalable cloud architectures using Azure Resource Manager, CloudFormation templates and Chef. You will help us continue to evolve and as part of our digital transformation.
Analytical and logical, you’ll be keen on software development and looking to learn and collaborate among our skilled software developers.
Choose to join bp and you’ll be on the front line of the energy transition to net zero carbon, collaborating with world-class technologists, engineers, and disrupters to reimagine energy and carve out a career packed with purpose, passion, and learning.
Digital Science and Innovation (DS&I) applies leading edge digital capabilities to the energy transition challenge. Our measure of performance is the business adoption of new digital technologies. Although relatively small, DS&I is world class in reach, processes, activities, and results. It works with external organizations, from academia, start-ups, and big tech companies, and consequently operates across the full context of external digital and business innovation. Examples of the range of frontier technologies we work with include AI, robotics, quantum, distributed ledger, and digital twin.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
As a new graduate (or an intern), you will help shape the future of bp, as part of a team which combines innovation, business development and relationship management. You will be working with highly technical people engaged in leading edge innovative activities that can be inherently entrepreneurial and unstructured.
We are looking for people who like working at-pace and love to think creatively. On joining you will;
We will help you along your way, but you possess a spark that drives you forward and are energized by operating with a degree of autonomy!
Desirable criteria
We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Our aspiration is to achieve a world-class bp candidate experience and to support this aim, we have published a charter that outlines our commitment to candidates
It is in bp's interest to invest in our greatest assets - our people - to ensure that what might start out as just a job becomes a long and fulfilling career