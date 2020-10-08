Life@bp podcast – making a great first impression without compromising the real you

Site traffic information and cookies

Published:
8 October 2020

A conversation with US early careers talent acquisition manager, Amy Patton

In this must-listen episode we talk with Houston-based early careers talent acquisition manager, Amy Patton

 

We start by reflecting on bp’s new inspiring vision and purpose and what that means for graduates now and into the future.

 

Making a great first impression without compromising the real you.

 

Amy also shares insights into how we’re learning from the diversity of our workforce, how you can impress recruiters, and – once you’ve joined a company – how you can balance that desire to make a great first impression without compromising on being the real you.

 

To round things off, Amy tells us all about the great work she has been doing as founder of the Sock Orphanage.

Sometimes serious and sometimes playful, throughout the series you’ll hear stories, insights and reflections that enlighten and inspire. From life at bp and beyond.

