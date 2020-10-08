Life@bp podcast – making a great first impression without compromising the real you

A conversation with US early careers talent acquisition manager, Amy Patton
We start by reflecting on bp’s new inspiring vision and purpose and what that means for graduates now and into the future.
Amy also shares insights into how we’re learning from the diversity of our workforce, how you can impress recruiters, and – once you’ve joined a company – how you can balance that desire to make a great first impression without compromising on being the real you.
To round things off, Amy tells us all about the great work she has been doing as founder of the Sock Orphanage.
It is in bp's interest to invest in our greatest assets - our people - to ensure that what might start out as just a job becomes a long and fulfilling career
World class programmes for students, graduates, interns, cadets and early years insight courses for students still in school