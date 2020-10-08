Life@bp podcast – making a great first impression without compromising the real you

In this must-listen episode we talk with Houston-based early careers talent acquisition manager, Amy Patton

We start by reflecting on bp’s new inspiring vision and purpose and what that means for graduates now and into the future.

Making a great first impression without compromising the real you.

Amy also shares insights into how we’re learning from the diversity of our workforce, how you can impress recruiters, and – once you’ve joined a company – how you can balance that desire to make a great first impression without compromising on being the real you.

To round things off, Amy tells us all about the great work she has been doing as founder of the Sock Orphanage.