Meet Xiaoping Yang

My journey...

Starting as a research engineer in BP’s Naperville Technology Center and branching out into commercial and sales area early in my career, I have had a diverse and enjoyable career path for the past 26 years. I have been very fortunate to grow up within BP through almost my entire career, a company that is committed to employee’s development and values diverse talents. My loyalty and dedication to BP over the years have generated a huge return and sense of satisfaction to me. My heartfelt gratitude goes to colleagues and mentors who have given me support and generous coaching along the way.

What it means to be the new head of BP China to me...

China has growing importance and influence in the global economy, and China’s energy market is of great significance to BP. I am honoured for taking this challenging role and eager to help build a stronger bridge connecting East and West. I look forward to leveraging my experience and knowhow to deepen the relationship with our strategic Chinese partners and expand BP’s businesses to support the China’s sustainable development in the energy sector.

What do I look forward to doing most in my new role...