Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Life@bp
  4. Our stories
  5. Meet Xiaoping Yang

Meet Xiaoping Yang

Published:
4 November 2019
Meet Xiaoping Yang, president of bp China. Yang was recently promoted from her role as the deputy general manager of SECCO, BP’s olefins and derivatives joint venture with Sinopec

My journey...

 

Starting as a research engineer in BP’s Naperville Technology Center and branching out into commercial and sales area early in my career, I have had a diverse and enjoyable career path for the past 26 years. I have been very fortunate to grow up within BP through almost my entire career, a company that is committed to employee’s development and values diverse talents. My loyalty and dedication to BP over the years have generated a huge return and sense of satisfaction to me. My heartfelt gratitude goes to colleagues and mentors who have given me support and generous coaching along the way.

What it means to be the new head of BP China to me...

 

China has growing importance and influence in the global economy, and China’s energy market is of great significance to BP. I am honoured for taking this challenging role and eager to help build a stronger bridge connecting East and West. I look forward to leveraging my experience and knowhow to deepen the relationship with our strategic Chinese partners and expand BP’s businesses to support the China’s sustainable development in the energy sector.

What do I look forward to doing most in my new role...

 

As the head of BP China, creating sustainable value for the country and company sits in my top priorities, and the key factor that underpins its success would be people. Having worked in BP for the past 26 years in various functions, businesses and countries, I am grateful for such a career path provided by BP. So in my new role, I look forward to working with China leadership team to drive local talents development to the next level. With energized and high performing local talents, we will provide expert support to leaders from all parts of BP to grow and expand our businesses and to build a stronger brand for BP’s strategic and long-term growth agenda in China.

Job opportunities at bp

Related content

bp in China

Our operations in China (Chinese language)

bp Statistical Review of World Energy 2020: a pivotal moment

This year’s edition – which collects and analyses energy data for 2019 – highlights the global energy trends emerging prior to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Castrol turns 125, looks to the future with new strategy

As the global brand celebrates its 125th year, Castrol is unveiling a bold new ‘Onward, Upward, Forward’ strategy to meet the changing needs of customers