Making bp work for women

Whether you’re starting out or looking for a career change, we'll give you the respect, opportunity and encouragement to deliver a more balanced energy system and build a career that works for you

Making bp work for women banner
Be part of a diverse and talented team with a wide range of skills and areas of expertise, and reach your true potential with a company that puts people first.

 

Globally women at work are underrepresented, underpaid and undervalued. That’s not okay. We’re a business that knows we can do better. That's why when you work with us you’ll find the flexibility, wellbeing support, and training, to help you excel both inside and outside of work.

Register for our talent community

Rewards and benefits

It doesn’t matter where you join us or in what role. We offer female friendly policies and support so you can do your best work and live your best life.

Family matters

Family matters

Grow your family, safe in the knowledge you have support at work.

Child and elder care

Child and elder care

At bp, we want to help you manage your work and family commitments with on-site facilities, including creches at some sites, as well as medical insurance for parents of employees.  

Family-forward leave policies

Family-forward leave policies

We offer maternity, paternity and adopter leave at bp to help you bond as a family and adjust to your new role. 

Family matters infographic
Health + wellness

Health + wellness

We strive to create an environment where people feel safe and cared for. 

Keeping well

Keeping well

At bp, we believe a happy and healthy workforce is in everyone's best interests. We offer comprehensive healthcare benefits – such as private medical insurance, access to online doctors, including 24/7 doctor on-call and emergency services, and annual health check-ups for you and your family. 

Mental health

Mental health

At bp, we focus on employee wellbeing, and provide 24/7 support tools such as an employee assistance program, our wellbeing challenge app ‘Thrive’, and offer regular training to help you navigate the ups and downs of life.

Health and wellness infographic
Financial wellbeing

Financial wellbeing

Elevate your career while being rewarded.

Pay

Pay

bp offers competitive pay in line with industry standards, making us an employer of choice.  

Discretionary bonus

Discretionary bonus

We offer discretionary bonuses to reward strong company, business unit and individual performance, and to recognize long service and commitment to the organisation.   

Travel

Travel

bp provides travel-related benefits like company cars for some roles, designed to ease your commute. We also provide transport to and from the office in some locations, including for nightshift workers.

Retirement, savings and insurance

Retirement, savings + insurance

There are a range of discretionary retirement, savings and insurance benefits available to help provide you and your family with financial security. 

Financial wellbeing infographic
Work-life balance

Work-life balance

At bp we aim for everyone to enjoy life beyond work and achieve a healthy work-life balance.

Hybrid and flexible working

Hybrid & flexible working

We understand the importance of balancing work and personal obligations and offer a hybrid model of work for certain roles and consider flexible working arrangements. 

Paid leave

Paid leave

Along with annual leave in addition to public holidays, we provide bp employees with comprehensive sick leave and compassionate leave coverage.  

Work, life balance infographic
Community + growth

Community + growth

Work, learn and grow alongside people who are among some of the very best at what they do.

Learning and development

Learning & development

bp is a learning organization. Whether you’re looking to reskill, upskill or build the skills you already have, we can help you with the support and resources you need. 

Business Resource Groups

Business Resource Groups (BRGs)

Our BRGs – including Pride and Women’s International Network – are our global DE&I communities where we embrace different ideas and perspectives freely. 

Empowering women

Empowering women

Our inclusive hiring policy ensures we follow a gender-neutral approach to talent acquisition. We are dedicated to equipping women to achieve their full potential, and offer business resource groups, as well as awareness and development programs on topics of interest.

Community and growth infographic
Office experience

Office experience

Bring your whole self to work in our safe, inclusive and energizing work environment.  

Office space

Office space

We ensure a comfortable work environment for all. Our workspaces are designed for inclusive accessibility, to promote mobility and access for all.

Food

Food

At bp, you will find subsidized nutritious food options to help you stay energized throughout the day. 

Equipment

Equipment

At bp, we support you with the right furniture and equipment and offer you an ergonomically safe and comfortable environment to perform at your best.

Relax, recharge and have fun

Relax, recharge & have fun

Our offices provide more than just a place to work. We offer spaces to recharge and organise informal fun events to connect with colleagues.

Office experience infographic

 

This is a high-level summary only of terms and current discretionary benefits applicable to certain India roles. Some rewards, benefits and policies are at managers’ discretion and vary depending on where you work within the business. All terms subject to contract and all discretionary benefits subject to policy and eligibility.

