Making bp work for women

Whether you’re starting out or looking for a career change, we'll give you the respect, opportunity and encouragement to deliver a more balanced energy system and build a career that works for you
Globally women at work are underrepresented, underpaid and undervalued. That’s not okay. We’re a business that knows we can do better. That's why when you work with us you’ll find the flexibility, wellbeing support, and training, to help you excel both inside and outside of work.
It doesn’t matter where you join us or in what role. We offer female friendly policies and support so you can do your best work and live your best life.
Grow your family, safe in the knowledge you have support at work.
At bp, we want to help you manage your work and family commitments with on-site facilities, including creches at some sites, as well as medical insurance for parents of employees.
We offer maternity, paternity and adopter leave at bp to help you bond as a family and adjust to your new role.
We strive to create an environment where people feel safe and cared for.
At bp, we believe a happy and healthy workforce is in everyone's best interests. We offer comprehensive healthcare benefits – such as private medical insurance, access to online doctors, including 24/7 doctor on-call and emergency services, and annual health check-ups for you and your family.
At bp, we focus on employee wellbeing, and provide 24/7 support tools such as an employee assistance program, our wellbeing challenge app ‘Thrive’, and offer regular training to help you navigate the ups and downs of life.
Elevate your career while being rewarded.
bp offers competitive pay in line with industry standards, making us an employer of choice.
We offer discretionary bonuses to reward strong company, business unit and individual performance, and to recognize long service and commitment to the organisation.
bp provides travel-related benefits like company cars for some roles, designed to ease your commute. We also provide transport to and from the office in some locations, including for nightshift workers.
There are a range of discretionary retirement, savings and insurance benefits available to help provide you and your family with financial security.
At bp we aim for everyone to enjoy life beyond work and achieve a healthy work-life balance.
We understand the importance of balancing work and personal obligations and offer a hybrid model of work for certain roles and consider flexible working arrangements.
Along with annual leave in addition to public holidays, we provide bp employees with comprehensive sick leave and compassionate leave coverage.
Work, learn and grow alongside people who are among some of the very best at what they do.
bp is a learning organization. Whether you’re looking to reskill, upskill or build the skills you already have, we can help you with the support and resources you need.
Our BRGs – including Pride and Women’s International Network – are our global DE&I communities where we embrace different ideas and perspectives freely.
Our inclusive hiring policy ensures we follow a gender-neutral approach to talent acquisition. We are dedicated to equipping women to achieve their full potential, and offer business resource groups, as well as awareness and development programs on topics of interest.
Bring your whole self to work in our safe, inclusive and energizing work environment.
We ensure a comfortable work environment for all. Our workspaces are designed for inclusive accessibility, to promote mobility and access for all.
At bp, you will find subsidized nutritious food options to help you stay energized throughout the day.
At bp, we support you with the right furniture and equipment and offer you an ergonomically safe and comfortable environment to perform at your best.
Our offices provide more than just a place to work. We offer spaces to recharge and organise informal fun events to connect with colleagues.
This is a high-level summary only of terms and current discretionary benefits applicable to certain India roles. Some rewards, benefits and policies are at managers’ discretion and vary depending on where you work within the business. All terms subject to contract and all discretionary benefits subject to policy and eligibility.
